Israel Election: Netanyahu Leads, While Yesh Atid Picking Up Steam, Poll Shows

Israel's election blocs are headed for a tight race with no strong majority, but Yesh Atid is gaining traction, according to the results of a new poll released Tuesday night.

The projections, published by Channel 13 News, predict that Prime Minister Yair Lapid's party will earn 27 Knesset seats – the highest number for Yesh Atid published thus far in surveys of the current election campaign.

An earlier poll from Kan Bet Public Radio predicted on Monday that Lapid's party would win 24 seats.

According to the survey, Netanyahu's bloc sits at 60 seats, while the current governing coalition only polls at 56 seats – leaving no faction with a substantial majority in what could amount to an election decided by just a few thousand votes.

If the elections were held today, the poll projects that Likud would receive 31 seats, Religious Zionism 14 seats, the National Unity Party 11 seats, Shas eight seats, United Torah Judaism seven seats, and Yisrael Beitenu six seats.

Labor, Meretz, Hadash-Ta'al and the United Arab List would each receive four seats, according to the poll.

The survey further projects that Balad will fail to past the electoral threshold at 2.3 percent, stopping well short of the 3.25 percent minimum needed to qualify. Habayit Hayehudi, led by Ayelet Shaked, is predicted to receive 2.2 percent.

The poll was conducted by Prof. Camille Fuchs, among 801 respondents, who are a representative sample of Israel's population. The sampling error in the survey is 3.5 percent.