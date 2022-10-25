Israel Election: Dreaming of Influence, This Arab Party Faces a Crucial Choice
Voting percentages in Israel's Arab society will decide the country's upcoming election. On the campaign trail, the leaders of the Hadash-Ta'al party try to overcome apathy, despair and communal in-fighting
Ayman Odeh, the co-leader of Israel’s largest Arab party, is standing before a mostly Jewish crowd in Tel Aviv and trying to galvanize those in attendance. With Israel’s election around the corner, his Hadash-Ta’al party is courting votes wherever it can find them, hoping to gain several thousand Jewish votes in order to help it pass the 3.25 percent electoral threshold next Tuesday.
