With one week until Israel's election, the latest poll showed opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc winning 60 seats, one shy of a majority to form a government, Kan Bet Public Radio released Monday.

According to the poll, the current coalition led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid received a total of 56 seats.

Netanyahu's Likud party won 31 seats and Lapid's Yesh Atid party is predicted to receive 24 seats in the poll, while far-right Religious Zionism got 13 seats and the National Unity coalition led by Benny Gantz received 12 seats in the poll.

The Sephardic ultra-Orthodox Shas party won nine seats and the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism won seven seats in the poll.

Kan Bet Public radio poll October 24 Likud 31 Yesh Atid 24 Religious Zionism 13 National Unity Party 12 Shas 9 United Torah Judaism 7 Yisrael Beitenu 6 Labor 5 Meretz 5 Hadash-Ta'al 4 The United Arab List 4

It also showed both Yisrael Beitenu and Labor winning six seats, while Meretz won five.

The poll also gave Hadash-Ta'al and the United Arab List each four seats.

Balad and Shaked's Habayit Hayehudi parties both failed to pass the electoral threshold.

The survey was conducted by the Kantar Institute and Dudi Hasid. The population sample was men and women aged 18 and over who participated in the survey online or by phone. The sampling error is 3.6 percent.