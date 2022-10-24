Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

Israel Election: Netanyahu Maintains Lead in Latest Poll, but Still Shy of Majority

According to the poll, the current coalition led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid received a total of 56 seats

new-hdc-logo
Haaretz
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
בחירות בישראל
Israel ElectionsCredit: Nir Keidar
new-hdc-logo
Haaretz

With one week until Israel's election, the latest poll showed opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc winning 60 seats, one shy of a majority to form a government, Kan Bet Public Radio released Monday.

According to the poll, the current coalition led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid received a total of 56 seats.

Netanyahu's Likud party won 31 seats and Lapid's Yesh Atid party is predicted to receive 24 seats in the poll, while far-right Religious Zionism got 13 seats and the National Unity coalition led by Benny Gantz received 12 seats in the poll.

The Sephardic ultra-Orthodox Shas party won nine seats and the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism won seven seats in the poll.

It also showed both Yisrael Beitenu and Labor winning six seats, while Meretz won five.

The poll also gave Hadash-Ta'al and the United Arab List each four seats.

Balad and Shaked's Habayit Hayehudi parties both failed to pass the electoral threshold.

The survey was conducted by the Kantar Institute and Dudi Hasid. The population sample was men and women aged 18 and over who participated in the survey online or by phone. The sampling error is 3.6 percent.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?