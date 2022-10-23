Haaretz - back to home page
There Is a Place for Ben-Gvir in Netanyahu's Cabinet, Former PM Says

In an interview with Channel 14, Netanyahu says that the extreme-right lawmaker would 'certainly' be a minister if he forms a government

Religious Zionism MK Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks at a conference in Jerusalem.
The extreme-right MK Itamar Ben-Gvir would be a minister in a government formed by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, the former prime minister said on Sunday evening.

When asked in a Channel 14 interview whether the Religious Zionism party member has a place in the cabinet if the right-wing-religious bloc receives 61 Knesset seats, Netanyahu responded "Yes, certainly."

Although Netanyahu has courted Ben-Gvir's Religious Zionism party, he has avoided appearing with the lawmaker at public functions. Political sources said that the two have even spoken in the past about Netanyahu’s wishes not to be photographed with Ben-Gvir during the election campaign.

Last week, during celebrations after the Simhat Torah holiday in Kfar Chabad, Netanyahu refused to share a stage with Ben-Gvir. The two lawmakers were invited to the event separately; Netanyahu arrived at the premises while Ben-Gvir was already on stage, and purportedly refused to get out of his car so the two would not be seen together.

A video of the event shows Ben-Gvir refusing the organizers' requests to leave the stage for several minutes. Sources involved in the event said the organizers followed Netanyahu's request that Ben-Gvir leave the stage before he went up.

While Bezalel Smotrich leads the Religious Zionism slate, Itamar Ben-Gvir has become the poster boy of Israel's ascendant far-right. According to current polls, the list is slated to secure 14 seats, and would likely form an integral part of any Netanyahu-led government.

In recent media appearances, Ben-Gvir says that he would seek to dismantle the Palestinian Authority without offering the population under their control a route to citizenship. He said that he would "encourage" the emigration of Palestinians to Europe and has called for the deportation of Arab citizens of Israel who are "disloyal."

Ben-Gvir was a vocal activist in the outlawed Kach Party, founded by the extremist Rabbi Meir Kahane, whose violent anti-Arab racism led his party to be banned in both the U.S. and Israel.

