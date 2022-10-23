Haaretz - back to home page
Israel's Michaeli Boycotts Zara After Boss' Connection to Ben-Gvir Revealed

The Labor party chair's decision comes after the franchise boss hosted the Kahanist lawmaker in a parlor meeting ahead of next week's election

A Zara store in Tel Aviv. Michaeli has joined the boycott against the store.
A Zara store in Tel Aviv. Michaeli has joined the boycott against the store.Credit: Stanislav Samoylik / Shutterstock
Labor Party leader and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli said that she will no longer shop at Zara in Israel, after it transpired that the owner of the clothing giant's franchise in Israel hosted far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir in an election parlor.

In an interview with Radio Darom on Sunday, Michaeli referred to Ben-Gvir's infamous episode ripping the Cadillac emblem over then-Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin's car, and saying, "We reached Rabin's car, and will get to Rabin too" in the build up to his assassination.

"The violence and incitement he continues to spread and the danger of the State of Israel, its democracy and its very existence as a Jewish and democratic state…is not a matter of opinion," she said in justification of the boycott.

Michaeli is the most high-profile figure to publicly back the campaign against Joey Schwebel, which was sparked by a Channel 12 News exposé on Thursday. Following the report about the parlor meeting, social media was awash with condemnation of Schwebel's fashion chains, including calls to boycott stores. Israelis also uploaded videos of themselves burning clothes purchased from Zara.

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, earlier this year.Credit: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv

Schwebel, a Canadian national, is a partner of the Gotex group, the franchise holder of the Inditex international fashion group, which operates Zara, Pull and Bear and Massimo Dutti in Israel. Despite the prominence of these chains in the Israeli market, Schwebel maintains a low media profile. He refused to comment on the meeting, claiming it is a private family matter.

While Bezalel Smotrich leads the Religious Zionism slate, Itamar Ben-Gvir has become the posterboy of Israel's ascendant far-right. According to current polls, the list is slated to secure 14 seats, and would likely form an integral part of any Netanyahu-led government.

In recent media appearances, Ben-Gvir says that he would seek to dismantle the Palestinian Authority without offering the population under their control a route to citizenship. He said that he would "encourage" the emigration of Palestinians to Europe and has called on the deportation of Arab citizens of Israel who are "disloyal".

Ben-Gvir was a vocal activist in the outlawed Kach Party, founded by the extremist Rabbi Meir Kahane, whose violent anti-Arab racism led his party to be banned in both the U.S. and Israel.

Comments

