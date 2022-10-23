Israel Election: Likud Threatens Legal Action Against Groups Mobilizing Arab Voters

The Likud party sent a letter to two organizations that encourage voting in the Arab community on Sunday, warning that it would petition the Central Elections Committee against them.

According to Likud, the groups Zazim and Standing Together must register with the State Comptroller’s Office as “entities active in the election,” which are subject to restrictions by the law governing financing political parties. The groups have countered that these restrictions should not apply to them, as they do not encourage community members to vote for a particular party, but to simply go to the polls.

Likud’s legal adviser Avi Halevi wrote in the letter that these organizations are “a leftist movement that, during the [current] election campaign, is carrying out ‘election activity.’ Presenting this activity as a campaign to encourage voting is deceit, fraud and concealment.”

According to Halevi, the goal of the organizations’ campaign is to encourage Arabs to cast their votes for parties that align themselves with Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Arab parties. Halevi noted that increasing the percentage of votes for these parties will prevent Likud and its leader, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, from forming a government.

Halevi said that the groups also aspire “to influence Arab voters not to vote for Likud or for parties that belong to the Netanyahu bloc.” Halevi warned that if Zazim and Standing Together do not cease their activities, Likud would petition the Central Election Committee against them.

A 2017 amendment to the Election Financing Law states that organizations that are active in the election are subject to certain limitations – first and foremost a ceiling on donations they may receive. However, the law notes that a group that receives donations not exceeding 104,000 shekels ($29,207) does not have to register with the State Comptroller’s Office.

According to Likud, both of these organizations are spending more than the amount cited in the law, and have not registered with the state comptroller. The two groups say they do not qualify as “entities active in the election,” and therefore they do not have to register as such, nor do the restrictions apply to them.

Rula Daud, the national co-director of Standing Together, also received Likud's letter. She told Haaretz: “We are not campaigning for or against a certain bloc, but rather for our very right to be influential citizens and involved in what happens in our society. The fact that Likud demands that we stop our democratic and non-partisan campaign to encourage voting in the Arab community is a repeat of ‘Arabs are streaming to the polls’,” Daud said, referring to Netanyahu's controversial Election Day warning from 2015.

In September 2019, before a previous election, then-chairman of the Central Elections Committee Justice Hanan Melcer, received an appeal from Likud against Zazim. Melcer instructed Zazim at that time not to organize transportation to polling stations for Bedouin in unrecognized villages unless the organization registered as “an entity active in the election.” Melcer rejected the opinion of then-Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit on the matter, and accepted Likud’s appeal. Following Melcer’s decision, Zazim ceased its activities on Election Day.