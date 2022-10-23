In Leaked Tape, Far-right Netanyahu Ally Calls the Former PM a ‘Liar’ and a ‘Tragedy’

MK Bezalel Smotrich, chairman of the far-right Religious Zionism party, called his political ally Benjamin Netanyahu a “liar” and a “tragedy,” tapes aired by the Kan public broadcaster on Sunday night revealed. According to Kan’s report, the recording documents a conversation held in the past year.

“Physics or biology will do its thing. [Netanyahu] won’t be here forever,” the far-right politician can be heard saying in the tape. “At some point, he’ll be convicted in court, I don’t know. Come on, have a little patience in life. There’s no doubt that he’s a tragedy, okay? But now choose between one tragedy and another.”

He adds, “If I wanted to take two [Knesset] seats from Bibi I should have attacked him head-on. He’s a liar and a son-of-a-liar. He didn’t want to go with the United Arab List? He most definitely did. I’m the only one preventing a disaster, and I would have gotten two Knesset seats.”

Before Mansour Abbas’ United Arab List party linked up with former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to form a coalition in 2021, Likud did not rule out running with the Islamist slate in order to have a Knesset majority. Netanyahu has since attacked Abbas’ presence in the current government, and vowed in June not to sit in a coalition with him.

In the recording, Smotrich can be heard explaining why he opposes forming a coalition with the United Arab List. “It means that now, every kid in the Arab community is telling himself, ‘wow, look, all these secular people didn’t do anything.’ Who in the end is standing tall on the national stage? Who’s puffing his chest? The Islamist,” he said.

“I’m ready to do a lot of those things – not giving money to the [Palestinian] Authority, but building them classrooms? Sure, but it’ll be us,” he continues. “It won’t be him who does it, it’ll be me. Not the United Arab List, and not the Joint List. Us, the state, the Jews.”

In response to the Kan report, Smotrich said at an election conference: “Someone leaked some old tape of mine from a while ago. I want to say clearly: I talked to my partner and friend Benjamin Netanyahu, and we will not let anyone create a conflict between us. We will work together and establish together a Jewish, nationalist and Zionist government, and the leakers and conflict-makers and those who are simply afraid need not fear, because we will do so much good for the State of Israel.”

Netanyahu, in turn, addressed Smotrich and Religious Zionism member Itamar Ben-Gvir. “Stop the infighting – the nationalist camp’s struggle is against Lapid and the terrorism-supporting Muslim Brotherhood. Lapid said outright that he wants to drop the number of Likud’s votes below that of Yesh Atid so that he will be responsible for forming a government. In order to foil Lapid’s plan, we will need a large union in order to establish a stable right-wing government, which you will be a part of regardless.”

On Monday, the Likud party released a statement saying that Netanyahu “has forgiven Smotrich for his slanderous words. We must mobilize the entire right in order to prevent a Lapid-Abbas government which endangers the future of Israel.”

In a Channel 14 interview on Sunday night, Netanyahu said that he would make Religious Zionism’s Itamar Ben-Gvir a minister in a government formed by him. If the right-wing-religious bloc receives a 61-seat majority in the November 1 election, Netanyahu said that “yes, certainly,” there is a place for him in the cabinet.

Although Netanyahu has courted Religious Zionism, he has avoided appearing with the lawmaker at public functions. Political sources said that the two have even spoken in the past about Netanyahu’s wishes not to be photographed with Ben-Gvir during the election campaign.

After the leaked comments, Netanyahu released a video telling Smotrich to “stop shooting within his own camp. We have to recruit the entire right to prevent the continuation of the Lapid-Abbas government that is endangering Israel’s future.”

In an interview with Channel 12 News, Smotrich apologized for the comments: “I made a mistake, I’ve learned my lesson and it is important to be careful even in closed conversations. Of course, I apologize to Netanyahu and to a large part of the public that was hurt by the comments.”