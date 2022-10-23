Netanyahu Bastion Is Drifting to the Far-right This Election
The neglect of Israel's so-called development towns in the south has many voters saying they'll vote for Itamar Ben-Gvir's Religious Zionism party instead of the opposition leader's Likud
For decades now Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party has done well in the south, where in the last election it won almost every city with a Jewish majority. But if you visit those towns you'll rarely see a poster of Bibi or anybody else. You'd hardly know that Israel was in the final throes of an election campaign.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by IFCJ