Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israel Election: These Anglo Voters Shatter the Bibi-loving Stereotype

Voters who immigrated to Israel from English-speaking countries are usually considered a right-leaning demographic. But for some, Prime Minister Yair Lapid is saying all the right things (in both Hebrew and English)

Allison Kaplan Sommer
Allison Kaplan Sommer
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Allison Kaplan Sommer
Allison Kaplan Sommer

In 2012, Michal Slawny Cababia learned that Yair Lapid – a journalist she had long admired – was entering the political arena with unabashed aspirations to become the country’s prime minister. The day after he made his announcement, she was attending a meeting of his fledgling Yesh Atid party.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?