Israel Election: These Anglo Voters Shatter the Bibi-loving Stereotype
Voters who immigrated to Israel from English-speaking countries are usually considered a right-leaning demographic. But for some, Prime Minister Yair Lapid is saying all the right things (in both Hebrew and English)
In 2012, Michal Slawny Cababia learned that Yair Lapid – a journalist she had long admired – was entering the political arena with unabashed aspirations to become the country’s prime minister. The day after he made his announcement, she was attending a meeting of his fledgling Yesh Atid party.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by IFCJ