Lapid Warns: Netanyahu Could Contest Israel's Election Results

Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed concerns on Sunday that opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu may "cast doubt" on the election results on November 1.

Speaking during an interview with Ynet, Lapid was tight-lipped about his route to establishing a government, but said that he is "certain" that Netanyahu's bloc would not reach a decisive 61 seats.

Netanyahu has already said that Likud activists would film vote counting, despite the fact this breaches election law and even constitutes an electoral offense.

With nine days until the election, polls show that the rival blocs remain in a stalemate.

Lapid was ready to reiterate that the Arab-majority list Hadash-Ta'al will not be part of his government. "They don't want to be part of the government, and I especially don't want it," though he did not rule out reaching some alternative arrangement with the list.

The caretaker prime minister, however, doesn't rule out that Hadash-Ta'al, which is predicted to secure four seats in the upcoming Knesset, could support the government from the outside. He also says that the Arab community in Israel "have real problems that have been neglected, like a million other things in the country, including [their] personal security.

Weighing other scenarios, Lapid said that "the best thing would be a unity government with the Likud, without Netanyahu." He would not rule out sitting with the ultra-Orthodox parties, so long as they consent to a principle of "freedom of religion and freedom from religion," but did say he would steer clear of Kahanist lawmaker Ben-Gvir at all costs.

"Ben-Gvir is another world. To vote for Ben-Gvir is to vote against the IDF, and in favor of people who beat the 202nd Battalion and our soldiers," Lapid said in reference to a recent settler attack on soldiers near Nablus.

On the escalating violence in the West Bank, Lapid said that he does not believe that a third intifada is in the offing, "but if there was, we would deal with it," boasting that "we killed more terrorists in the last year than were killed here in many years."