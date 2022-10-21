Israel Election: Balad Refuses to Sign Surplus Agreement With Former Ally Hadash-Ta'al

The Arab party Balad refused to sign a surplus vote agreement on Friday with its former Joint List allies Hadash-Ta'al, while Hadash-Ta'al, on its part, refused to sign an agreement with the Islamist United Arab List.

The deadline for submitting the agreements is this afternoon, and if the situation remains as it is, the three Arab lists running for the Knesset will be left without agreements which could potentially strengthen their standing.

Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beitenu party is also left without a surplus vote agreement, as is Habayit Hayehudi party headed by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

Open gallery view Hadah-Ta'al lawmakers Ofer Cassif, Ayman Odeh, and Ahmad Tibi, last week. Credit: Itay Ron

Talks of signing a vote agreement between the three Arab parties which formerly comprised the Joint List — Hadash, Ta'al and Balad — have been ongoing for a while, as were talks with Mansour Abbas' Joint Arab List. However, due to the rift between the Hadah-Ta'al leaders Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi and UAL's Abbas, the talks were indirect and lacked structure.

Hadash-Ta'al, which recent polls consistently show winning four Knesset seats, issued a statement Friday expressing disappointment with Balad's refusal: "We approached [Balad] out of a sense of responsibility and with the intention of maintaining a positive atmosphere to help contribute to increasing the percentage of votes in Arab society, and with the recognition that the entire Arab representation in the Knesset is at stake. [Balad refused] despite all polls proving that they do not pass the electoral threshold," the statement read.

Hadah-Ta'al added that they intend to "continue to act in the field to increase the voter turnout among Arabs."

Balad, meanwhile, accuses Odeh and Tibi of coordinating moves with Prime Minister Yair Lapid which ended up leaving Balad off their ticket before the closing of the lists — an accusation Odeh and Tibi strongly deny.

Following today's refusal, Balad released a statement saying that "Hadah's behavior from the start of the campaign — to hurt Balad and its leader, including accusations of wasting votes – is not in line with their request to sign a surplus vote agreement."

A senior source in Hadash-Ta'al told Ha'aretz today that "Balad have proven once again that narrow interests are more important to them than working together against the occupation and for full equality for Palestinian citizens of Israel. In these critical elections, our public does not have the privilege of voting for an irresponsible party like Balad which will not clear the electoral threshold."

A surplus agreement has no ideological significance and does not indicate cooperation between the two parties. The law allows any two lists running in the Knesset election to sign such an agreement in order to prevent the loss of each of their surplus votes. Signing onr thus increases a party's chances of winning additional seats.

Any surplus votes won by a party that did not sign such an agreement will not be counted, and it will not have the possibility to increase its number of seats. The same will happen to any party that signed a surplus agreement with a party that did not clear the electoral threshold to enter the Knesset.

Ahead of the upcoming election, Likud signed an agreement with Religious Zionism, Shas signed one with United Torah Judaism, Meretz and Labor signed one, as did PM Lapid's Yesh Atid and Benny Gantz's National Unity Party.