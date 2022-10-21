A Unity Government With Netanyahu? Gantz Won't Fall for It This Time

About a month ago, an announcement came from the office of President Isaac Herzog to the effect that after the election, it was his intention to “roll up his sleeves and act towards the establishment of as broad a unity government as possible.” Pressing need, essential, Israel needs stability and so on.

Israel's real election campaign start now: LISTEN to Election Overdose Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

In 1984, following an election that ended with a tie between two blocs, the sixth president, Chaim Herzog, took an active role in the establishment of the unity government rotating the leadership between the Alignment (precursor of today’s Labor Party) and Likud. Herzog the elder won eternal glory for having rescued Israel from an unprecedented crisis that was liable to lead, God forbid, to a second election round.

Herzog the younger, who admires his father and sees him as a teacher and model, has signaled that it is his intention to walk in his footsteps. Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who understood which way the presidential wind was blowing, sent his friend a cool, discouraging message: Stop it, it’s not going to happen.

The question of a unity government will arise only if neither Lapid nor opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu (nor Defense Minister Benny Gantz, in his dreams) manages to put together a coalition. “Unity,” from the beginning of the 1980s until Netanyahu’s return to power in 2009, was considered a winning card in elections. Today, now that Netanyahu has trampled and trashed the concept, it is a dirty word, a burning insult that politicians launch at their colleagues as part of the struggle over a shared reservoir of voters.

Open gallery view Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem in July. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Gantz and Lapid and what is known as their “circles” traded accusations this week over which of them will form a government with Netanyahu. In the nature of things, Gantz, who heads the consortium of factions called National Unity, is clearly in an inferior position. The episode of the “coronavirus government” that nearly wiped out Kahol Lavan still casts a shadow on him. Precisely this experience, which scarred him deeply both politically and personally, ensures that he will not repeat his mistake.

On Tuesday night he called a meeting of his Knesset faction. Some of those present reported that from their meetings with the public, they are hearing suspicion and concern that the defense minister is liable to be seduced once again by Netanyahu’s side – this time, if he is offered the first turn as prime minister in the rotation. Gantz emitted a lengthy sigh and delivered a resolute monologue in which he once again vowed that Masada will not fall again. He explained for the gazillionth time why he had agreed last time, and why it is inconceivable this time. Not even in exchange for going first.

Benny knows exactly what would happen then, someone from his slate told me. Overnight, he will lose his base, his public legitimacy, his good name. The government will fall swiftly and he will end his career mortified.

Open gallery view Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid and Isaac Herzog at a Yom Kippur War memorial service this month. Credit: Emil Salman

Benny will be abandoned, added another associate. Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar and former chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot will not get behind him. Deputy Minister of Religious Services Matan Kahana won’t follow, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton won’t follow. It isn’t even certain that Culture Minister Chili Tropper, his most faithful companion, will go along with him into the lions’ den and the vipers’ nest. Who will be at his side in this adventure? Six or seven lawmakers, in a coalition of 59 or 60 lawmakers from Likud, the Smotriches and the ultra-Orthodox? It doesn’t stand a chance.

This phony offer comes from two sources, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir – whom Netanyahu hooked up with MK Bezalel Smotrich in the Religious Zionism party – and who, said the Gantz associate, sees us a scarecrow to energize voters; and Yesh Atid, who want us too small to be a significant factor on the day after. Benny doesn’t have troops. But the one who could bring his whole party, or let’s say 90 percent of it, to Netanyahu is Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Why don’t you ever ask him if he will go for unity?

Open gallery view Gadi Eisenkot speaking earlier this week. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

So I asked. The closest person to the prime minister, and the most qualified to speak for him. Fake news, a total lie, I was told. It takes a lot of chutzpah for people who betrayed their voters’ trust and went into a government with Netanyahu to say that about the person who stood by his principles and refused to go with them.

My bet: Neither of them will commit suicide. Not the one who is in this for the long haul and has the patience to wait out another round or two. And not the one who suffered the pogroms of 2020-2021 on his own neck.

Cannibalizing the ’Anyone but Bibis’

Which brings us to the “largest party” attack that Lapid launched. On Wednesday he convened the Yesh Atid Knesset faction. Lapid was asked by the media if the vote-cannibalizing had begun. “I believe,” he replied, “that in the next government it is necessary that Yesh Atid be big and strong, so that the government will be stable and not fall apart.”

How can you say a thing like that, they said to Lapid. Don’t you understand the disastrous repercussions it could have for Labor and Meretz? I am a disciplined campaigner, he insisted, and this is the mantra I have been reciting word for word, for three months now. Go understand the media.

The analysis given his words was that Lapid – knowing that in any case the "Anyone but Bibi" bloc he leads will not obtain the 61 Knesset seats to block Netanyahu – has decided to row for a double-digit number beginning with 3 at any price, even if the oars bonk his partners in the head. (Two weeks ago it was reported here that Michal Shir from his slate spoke about the “30-30 plan”: Bring Netanyahu down to that number of seats and Yesh Atid up to it. The first goal has almost been achieved – thanks to Ben-Gvir, who is doing the work for Lapid. The second part is still under construction.)

The growth in Yesh Atid’s seat count has been consistent. Upon former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s departure and his alternate’s entry into the Prime Minister’s Office, Yesh Atid was tickling 20 Knesset seats from above. Since then, it has added more than 25 percent to its support in most of the public opinion polls. The effect of Lapid’s declaration this week was also immediate. In one poll, Meretz dropped down to four seats. Its leader Zehava Galon sent out an appeal to Lapid, asking that he not forget to remember (the bloc’s interest).

Open gallery view Yair Lapid at a campaign event this week. Credit: Hadas Parush

Incidentally, there is a rather sizable segment of voters that is undecided between Meretz and Yesh Atid. Somewhat surprisingly, this is smaller than the pasture for vacillators between Meretz and Labor. When asked in focus groups about the meaning of their indecision, their reply is a jaw-dropper: For Lapid to become prime minister, they explain, his party has to be larger than Likud. As if we hadn’t already been through five rounds, and another three before them, in which it was the size of the bloc, not the largest party, that made the difference. This realization should also be clear to any first-grader who accompanies his parents to the neighborhood polling place on November 1, for the fifth time.

The beating of butterfly wings was also heard in the National Unity Party. This slate hasn’t seen the number 13 for quite some time now. In some public opinion polls it has already dropped to 11. Lapid wants to cannibalize us, they complained. No way, of course not, they assert ingenuously in Yesh Atid. The prime minister said what he has always said, the analyses are not his responsibility. What Gantz is doing is putting the gevalt before the smack, which he fears will be coming in the next few days. He should calm down.

Dances with tigers

Itamar Ben-Gvir, the trendiest player on the current political court, has appropriated the title formerly reserved for Netanyahu – “mazaliko” (serendipitous, charmed). Not only is everything working out for him, it seems nothing can hurt him or detract a single voter from his growing crowd of followers. On the contrary, they are thronging all the more, from all over the political map, even from the change-bloc parties. They include youngsters and soldiers who are voting for the first time. Indifferent people who intended not to vote again have fallen for his dark, dangerous charm.

Ben-Gvir is the only party chairman in the right-Haredi camp who raises the bloc’s voting rate. Even from the lemon thrust at his embarrassed face in the second round of dancing with the Torah in Kfar Chabad, he made premium lemonade.

Open gallery view MK Itamar Ben-Gvir at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on Thursday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Ben-Gvir His humiliating removal from the stage by Netanyahu’s men to avoid a joint photograph, a taboo that hasn’t been broken to this day, became an electoral gold mine for him. Beside the hurt he expressed – sensitive, fragile fellow that he is – he started tearing into the “advisers” surrounding Netanyahu, claiming some of them wanted to replace him and Bezalel Smotrich with Benny Gantz. We must be big and strong so that in no scenario will Netanyahu be able to do without us, he demanded.

The results were immediate: alarmed over the tail that’s wagging him and that will continue to do so if he’s in his government, Netanyahu hastened to post a defensive video dismissing Ben-Gvir’s argument: “Lapid and Gantz are left-wing, I won’t sit with them.”

Meanwhile, under Netanyahu’s nose, Religious Zionism gained another Knesset seat in the survey averages. (It worked so well for Ben-Gvir that some suspect the “incident” had been planned by him).

Even without Ben-Gvir’s effective trolling, one can believe Netanyahu this time. He won’t swerve left and look for a softening, bleaching partner as he did in 2009, 2013 and 2015. We’re in a different story. The agenda has changed.

He is not looking at the United States and the international community, but at the District Court in Jerusalem and beyond that at Ma’asiyahu Prison. If he gets 61 or more Knesset seats, he’ll set up a fully rightist government because only that will enable him to cancel his trial and destroy the justice system.

Ben-Gvir, more than his partner Smotrich, is riding on a familiar campaign element appearing in right-wing realms worldwide: “personal security.” Netanyahu used it well in the 1990s, Avigdor Lieberman didn’t do badly with it in previous election campaigns. This has probably led to some of the vote spilling from Likud to Religious Zionism.

Open gallery view A Religious Zionism campaign add. "Only Ben-Gvir will save Netanyahu." Credit: Ofer Vaknin

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich are the Likud that Likud’s campaign is hiding. “We’ll fix it responsibly,” say Likud’s talking points, referring to the justice system. But the Bibi-ist crowd in the field, which has been incited and inflamed for years, wants blood and fire. For the Supreme Court it wants the D-9 bulldozer in all its monstrous, destructive glory, preferably with a few dynamite sticks ignited by Yitzhak “The Bomber” Pindrus.

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu at an election rally this week. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

Netanyahu has run into an unprecedented event in his bloc. Instead of votes draining to him from a smaller party on his right, his votes are flowing to the smaller, further-right party. In the past he managed to stop and overturn such trends (like with Naftali Bennett in 2013 and 2015). At the moment there doesn’t seem to be a way to reverse the process.

Religious Zionism may end up larger than the surveys predict and drive Likud below 30 seats. After riding the tiger and losing control, Netanyahu may depend on six or seven Ben-Gvir stalwarts in the Knesset. Good luck with that. In this situation he’ll miss Oren Hazan’s one-man circus in the Knesset.

Law and disorder

Smotrich, a man who has met law enforcement at the receiving end of handcuffs, published a plan for constitutional-judicial “reform” and had the gall to call it “Law and Justice” The plan actually leaves no vestige of Israel’s justice system, only dust and ashes.

The dull gaze of Smotrich's legal expert, MK Simcha Rothman, is more frightening than all the loudmouths in the racist religious party. The two have devised a tight safety net for the corrupt members of the ruling apparatus, whoever they may be.

This applies to past, present and future cases. Heading them, of course, is Netanyahu. The plan involves an immunity bill, a bill letting the Knesset override the Supreme Court, and the so-called French Law forbidding the prosecution of a sitting prime minister.

If all this doesn’t do the trick, they’ll cancel fraud and breach of trust as a criminal offense. To the Smotrichian nightmare we can add Arye Dery’s commitment to annul the ruling requiring indicted cabinet members to resign. Lo and behold, a paradise for the corrupt.

Smotrich has also added his credo: “The justice system is not expected to honor the democratic decision returning the national camp to power. … It will act to foil reforms that the right will try to spearhead, including through trumped-up charges against politicians who don’t toe its line. The legislative and executive branches will have to create immunity for themselves to protect them from the judiciary.”

Open gallery view Bezalel Smotrich in Tel Aviv this week. Credit: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv

This is a missive of hatred and incitement, something the worst of Israel’s enemies would gladly ascribe to. Smotrich is the most dangerous of them all, the enemy from within. Before the press conference he convened, he didn’t bother coordinating versions with Rothman on whether Netanyahu, who has been indicted on suspicion of fraud and breach of trust in three different cases, would benefit from the decriminalization of this offense.

“Obviously, it’s automatic,” Rothman said. (This conforms with the criminal code: As soon as an offense is abrogated, criminal liability for it is annulled and all legal proceedings are halted, even after a conviction and before sentencing.)

“No, it’s not relevant to Netanyahu,” Smotrich lied without batting an eye. “We’ll find a way to keep his trial going.” With typical fake innocence, he lamented: “Why is everything now automatically linked to Netanyahu’s trial?”

Why? Because somebody volunteered to dig an escape tunnel to let Accused No. 1 evade conviction on two counts of fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu actually agreed to confess to these offenses in talks on a plea bargain with the previous attorney general.

Open gallery view MK Simcha Rothman this week. Credit: Hadas Parush

Incidentally, already during the failed coalition talks after the April 2019 election, Smotrich demanded a change so that the immunity law would apply to an indicted lawmaker, contrary to the current situation in which the Knesset must approve immunity. Back then too he dipped his hands into the muck for the benefit of Netanyahu, who of course knew nothing about all this.

Jurists have been divided over the issue of fraud and breach of trust for more than 40 years. Anyone who is honest notes the elastic definition of these offenses. There is also talk about shady areas where transgressors don't know if they've violated the law given its murky definition.

The decision on Netanyahu’s alleged misconduct will be made at the Jerusalem District Court, whether as a plea bargain or not. Regarding anything related to the accused’s awareness, hypocrisy cries out to the heavens.

“Hard-core pornography” is hard to define but “I know it when I see it,” U.S. Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart wrote in a famous ruling in 1964. Well, Bibi is someone who summoned a powerful newspaper publisher to discuss the circulation of a competing newspaper, a move he could only make from his position of power.

He's someone who allegedly received, at his demand, goods worth hundreds of thousands of shekels, hidden in black bags in the trunk of government cars. He's someone who knew that he wouldn’t have received these gifts if he wasn't prime minister.

He's someone who did all this and more, with or without his grasping sense of entitlement, and that of his wife.

Such a person would have a hard time saying he didn't know breach of trust and fraud when he saw it. It came in sealed boxes and black garbage bags hidden deep in the trunk of a friendly vehicle.

Our sacred lady of mercy

“I know that if Bibi says one sentence, two sentences, the right sentences, I’ll rise above the electoral threshold and he'll easily reach 62 Knesset seats, maybe 63,” Ayelet Shaked told her colleagues. “I know that he wants to, that he understands. But she won’t let him.”

Shaked is right. This would probably happen if Netanyahu said in his own voice two things: 1) The voters who consider themselves “religious nationalists” and refuse to vote for Likud or Smotrich's Religious Zionism (there are quite a few) should vote for Shaked's Habayit Hayehudi. 2) Shaked would be welcome in his government.

Open gallery view Ayelet Shaked in Tel Aviv this week. Credit: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv

But the absolute veto from the house in Caesarea, the airtight boycott by Our Lady Sara, is also there. And it's defeating any rational consideration.

On Thursday night, as an act of desperation, maybe the last one before giving up and stepping down, Shaked addressed Mrs. Netanyahu on Channel 12 News. Let’s put our feelings aside (suggested she who doesn’t appear to have feelings) and join together in forming a government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Here she made a fatal error. “Neither you nor I are interesting,” Shaked said. Oh dear, this is bad, this approach to Sara that Shaked agonized over for weeks. Now she must face her fate alone.

Shaked has been treading the desperate water of around two Knesset seats, about half the number to make it into the Knesset. Gantz's National Unity Party estimates that about 20,000 Israelis would like to vote for Habayit Hayehudi but won't if they figure their vote will be wasted.

Open gallery view Sarah Netanyahu at the Likud primary elections convention, in August. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

“These guys could be moved over to us,” Kahana of Gantz's party told me this week. “They’re religious moderates who have no intention of voting for Bibi or Ben-Gvir. They like what I’ve done in the Religious Services Ministry. Chili Tropper and I have been tasked with bringing them over.”

So I asked how many they can convince. “It’s like demanding that a child decide who he loves more, his father or mother. Here it’s right against religious. Regarding the religious aspect, we’re their address,” Kahana said.

“But then they say to us: 'Gantz and Eisenkot are leftists.' They have to make up their minds between politics and religion. This is where their dilemma comes from.”