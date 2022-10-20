Netanyahu Says Likud Will Film Vote Counting in Contravention of Election Rules

Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that his party will film the counting of votes on election day, despite the fact that this contravenes a ruling by the Central Elections Committee and possibly constitutes a criminal offense.

In response to a question on Twitter of how Likud would maintain the integrity of the election Netanyahu said: “What we are doing is tightening instructions for committees stationed at voting booths and dispatching observers to all voting stations, in all parts of the country, bolstering places prone to trouble and filming the counting of votes…this time there will be filming.”

The Central Elections Committee permits only monitors working on its behalf to film vote counting at the end of election day, forbidding the posting or use of cameras or recording devices at polling stations.

The committee’s chairman, retired Supreme Court Justice Neal Hendel, made this decision ahead of the March 2020 Knesset election. It appears on the updated website of the committee ahead of the upcoming election on November 1. In response to a question by Haaretz, Likud officials said they operate “only in adherence to the law.”

For the election held in April 2019, Likud purchased 1,200 cameras, giving them to its representatives at polling stations in Arab communities. The party claimed that this was done in order to “monitor the integrity of the election,” which was perceived in Arab society as an attempt to deter Arab voters from coming to vote.

Ahead of the September 2019 election, in response to petitions against Likud’s intention to film vote counting, the head of the Central Elections Committee at the time, retired Supreme Court Justice Hanan Melcer, determined that a systematic placing of cameras at polling stations requires major legislation, and that he would allow monitors to film vote counting in two situations: when there is reasonable doubt that criminal wrongdoing had taken place during voting or during vote counting after polling stations had been closed, in both cases only with the approval of the Central Elections Committee chairman.

During that election campaign, Likud tried to pass a snap law which would allow political representatives to film at voting stations, but this law ultimately made no progress. Following Justice Melcer’s decision ahead of the September 2019 election, an apparatus for monitoring voting integrity was set up on behalf of the Central Elections Committee, with the number of monitors increasing from election to election.

The committee’s current website includes Justice Hendel’s ruling, which states that “in general, other than exceptions determined in my ruling, it is forbidden to place cameras or recording devices at voting stations. To remove any doubt, this ruling includes anyone in the room, and covers documents the polling station committee manages according to the election law. It applies to any election day, including the opening and closing of the station, during voting and the subsequent counting of votes.”

His ruling also determines that filming will be permitted only to monitors of voting integrity appointed by the Central Elections Committee, who are allowed to serve as secretaries of the voting station committee according to clause 21A of the election law. They are to be authorized by the instruction department of the Central Elections Committee after designated training, to be developed for this purpose.” The judge emphasized that any action contravening this decision can become a criminal offense.

The Central Elections Committee said that placing a representative on behalf of a list of candidates is only allowed for a party without representation on the polling station committee. Only a monitor of voting integrity is allowed to film the counting of votes at the end of the day, as well as unusual events during the day. The documentation of vote counting will be done by monitors of voting integrity working on behalf of the Central Elections Committee. The Committee does not respond to statements made during election campaigns of different parties.