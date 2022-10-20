Netanyahu Four Seats Ahead of anti-Bibi Camp but Just Shy of Majority, Poll Shows

12 days before Israelis head to the voting booths, a Channel 12 News poll published Thursday predicted that the opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc would garner 60 seats, only one seat short of a fragile majority, while the current governing coalition would just barely reach 56 mandates.

Channel 12 poll October 20 Likud 31 Yesh Atid 24 Religious Zionism 14 National Unity Party 11 Shas 8 United Torah Judaism 7 Yisrael Beitenu 6 Ha'avoda 6 Meretz 5 Hadash-Ta'al 4 The United Arab List 4

Balad and Ayelet Shaked's Jewish Home would not pass the election threshold, the new poll suggested.

According to the survey, if the elections were held today, Likud would receive 31 mandates, Yesh Atid 24 mandates, Religious Zionism ranked at 14 mandates and the National Unity Party with 11 mandates. The poll also gives ultra-Orthodox party Shas eight seats, Torah Judaism seven seats, Yisrael Beitenu and Labor receive six seats each while Meretz garners five.

Hadash-Ta'al and the United Arab list receive four seats each.

In addition, according to the survey, the Jewish Home led by Ayelet Shaked does not pass the election threshold, which stands at 3.25 percent, and receives only 1.9 percent of the votes. Balad also remains below the threshold, with 1.3 percent of the votes.

The survey was conducted by Mano Geva and the Sample Institute, among 507 respondents who are a representative sample of the population in Israel, with a 4.4 percent margin of error.