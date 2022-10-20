Haaretz - back to home page
‘Let the ultra-Orthodox Run Israel and See What Happens’

No secular education requirements, expanding price controls for basic goods and how Shabbat makes Israel like Switzerland: A conversation with the new chairman of the United Torah Judaism party

Hagai Amit
Avi Bar-Eli

