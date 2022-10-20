‘Let the ultra-Orthodox Run Israel and See What Happens’

The waitress in the lobby of the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Jerusalem comes by to ask what we would like to order. One asks for coffee, the other for a soda water, and when it’s Yitzhak Goldknopf's turn, the new chairman of the United Torah Judaism party, he sits back in his chair with a mischievous smile on his face and exclaims: “A big hot chocolate. Hot and boiling!”