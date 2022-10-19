The Israeli Far-right’s Plan to Crush the Country's Judiciary

The leader of the far-right Religious Zionism party Bezalel Smotrich presented on Tuesday his party's flagship policy to overhaul Israel’s judicial system. He was accompanied by his party's MK Simcha Rothman, who has long been an advocate for changing the balance of power between Israel's elected politicians and the legal system.

Right wing politicians in the past have sought to change the judicial system to more closely align with their political leanings. Such ideas were once relegated to the political fringes, but have entered the mainstream of the Israeli right in recent years, after former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu began calling the decision to indict him on corruption charges a "witch-hunt." Religious Zionism’s plan – dubbed “The Plan for Law and Justice to Amend the Justice System and Strengthen Israeli Democracy” – is one of the most comprehensive and far-reaching plans ever presented on this front.

The party is currently predicted to win an unprecedented 14 seats in the upcoming election, and Netanyahu will have to rely on it if he manages to form a governing coalition. For these reasons, the party's plan deserves careful attention. Haaretz explains the different facets of the plan, and what it could mean for Israel's judicial system and the balance of power.

Overriding the Supreme Court with a Slim Knesset Majority

The policy suggests “strengthening the principle of the separation of branches, strengthening the independence of the democratic apparatus and the justice system’s limiting of its independence.” Behind this word salad hides a controversial suggestion to give the smallest Knesset majority of 61 seats the ability to "override" Supreme Court rulings that had struck down legislation that the justices deemed as violating one of Israel’s Basic Laws.

So, for example, if the Knesset passes a law that hurts the rights of women in Israel, and the court strikes it down as in violation of Israel's Basic Laws, Smotrich's plan would give 61 members of Knesset the ability to overrule that court decision and reinstate the legislation.

This idea has been floated a number of times in the past, says Attorney Anat Tahon-Ashkenazi of the Israel Democracy Institute. The opposition to passing this clause by a simple majority stems from the fact that “this actually empties of meaning the possibility for the Supreme Court to subject Knesset legislation to oversight in cases in which there is a clash between a law and a Basic Law,” for example, “harm to the rights of a minority by the majority.”

According to Tahon-Ashkenazi, “there is no example of this anywhere in the world, certainly not in a regime like that in Israel where there is no other legislative body and no reinforced constitution.”

Tahon-Ashkenazi says, “So far, the Supreme Court has only overturned legislation 20 times in Israel’s history, and so there is no reason to annul the possibility of the Supreme Court to overrule the Knesset and act as a stop-gap and a balancing tool.”

Erasing 'Breach of Trust' From the Israeli Law Book

The document also calls for the annulment of the current law against breach of trust, a law that Tahon-Ashkenazi calls “one of the pillars in the fight against government corruption in Israel,” adding that “the courts have for years poured content and formulated its essence. If needed, sub-clauses should be detailed and amended, but the proposal to annul the law could damage efforts toward prevention of government corruption by leaving only bribery as a threshold for corruption."

Conveniently for Benjamin Netanyahu, this would also lead to the cancellation of charges against him in at least two of his corruption cases, even though his trial has already started and the judges have heard multiple witnesses.

Allowing Lawmakers to Appoint Judges

Smotrich's plan proposes "creating proper balances between the elected branches and the Judicial branch."

This clause calls for the Judicial Selection Committee to be made up of a majority of politicians. Similar proposals were brought forth in the past, as recently as 2019 by then Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked.

Tahon-Ashkenazi says that most democracies have a combination of politicians and professionals appointing judges, as Israel currently does, and this creates the proper balance and prevents politicization of the selection of judges. One famous counter example is the U.S., but unlike Israel, that country has a constitution that includes clear separation between the different branches of government.

According to Tahon-Ashkenazi, who heads the IDI’s Center for Democratic Values and Institutions: “In favor of their proposal it should be said that this gives expression to both coalition and opposition, but the fact that there would not be a majority of professionals turns the committee into an almost total majority of politicians.”

Divvying up the Attorney General's Office

Another critical section in the plan is titled "The State Prosecutor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office – Reform and Reconstruction"

This section of the document on the attorney general and the state prosecutor calls for splitting the attorney general’s role into three distinct positions: a legal adviser to the government, a representative of the government before the courts and a public prosecutor. Tahon-Ashkenazi says that this could politicize the attorney general’s office and weaken the ability of the attorney general to represent the rule of law.

At present, the attorney general’s opinion is binding on the government and the attorney general also sets the guidelines for the prosecution. This unifies Israel’s judicial policy and also acts as a balance and restraining influence on political power, as well as creating independence between the political and judicial spheres, Tahon-Ashkenazi says. She noted that in 1997, the Shamgar Commission also recommended that the office of attorney general remain independent.