Netanyahu's Far-right Allies Fire Up the Israeli Election Campaign by Revealing His Cards

Twice in the past 24 hours the "Anyone but Bibi" bloc, which is fighting for its life, received a valuable gift from the opposing camp. The first was video of Itamar Ben-Gvir being removed from the stage at Kfar Chabad by Benjamin Netanyahu’s people.

At that moment, the opposition leader would have preferred a photo-op with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas over one with his presumptive public security minister, who's earmarked for his security cabinet. And by the way, Ben-Gvir carries a gun, and who knows when he might flip out.

LISTEN: Why religious voters could tip the scales in Israel's election Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

The second gift was the contemptible attempt to remove fraud and breach of trust from the criminal code. That's a much more momentous event, though both these gifts come under the same heading: Netanyahu's thinking in forming his next government and his sweaty efforts to hide whenever the disturbing truth peeps out of his suit jacket pocket (like the famous cigar he once tried to conceal from the cameras during his first term).

Two weeks before the election, Ben-Gvir’s partner Bezalel Smotrich brought the election back to its proper track: the battle for the face of Israeli democracy and the fate of the judicial system. The annulment of a law is a prize for corruption and the corrupt, for fraud and the fraudulent – both the accused and the ones to come. Now everything is out in the open; that's what the election should be about.

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu at a press conference in Tel Aviv this month. Credit: Itai Ron

It’s interesting to follow the events in the efforts to extricate Netanyahu from the clutches of the Jerusalem District Court. On Monday evening, Amit Segal of Channel 12 News reported on two bills from Smotrich’s planned judicial “reform.” The first is the one above; the second, just as unhinged, calls for changing the balance of power on the Judicial Appointments Committee in favor of politicians, currently a minority on the panel.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar was quick to tweet that in the coalition talks with Likud after the 2019 election, Smotrich proposed changing the parliamentary immunity law to more easily immunize Netanyahu in his various corruption cases. “The goal is the same,” Sa’ar wrote, ”aborting Netanyahu’s trial.” Then as now, Bezalel is doing Bibi’s dirty work.

Meanwhile, hysteria reigned in Caesarea on Tuesday morning, topping decibel levels of Sara Netanyahu in a rage. Right before Smotrich’s news conference, Likud issued a statement saying that his bill wouldn't apply retroactively and that the accused wasn't worried at all because the charges would come to nothing.

Open gallery view Itamar Ben Gvir, Smotrich's partner at the top of the Religious Zionism party, in East Jerusalem last week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

It's as if we've forgotten that Netanyahu agreed to plea guilty to two charges of fraud and breach of trust in talks over a plea bargain, which has since been taken off the table.

Smotrich, following a scolding by the accused, mumbled something similar. “We’ll find a way to make an exception in the trial,” he said. But that lie held for only a few minutes.

The relevant law was looked up. Any first-year law student (and as we know, Smotrich acquired his law education comfortably during the time he was meant to be serving in the army) knows that the moment an offense is decriminalized, any trials relating to it are shut down. That means that only one of three cases would remain, the one alleging regulatory favors to telecommunications giant Bezeq, and in that case, “only” the bribery change would still stand.

It’s interesting that the Likud statement, crafted by Netanyahu, doesn't come out against the bill, it only makes a feeble attempt to give it an interpretation that doesn't exist. As if we’re all idiots.

Before our eyes, a fraud campaign is underway whose likes Israeli politics has never seen. The goal is to extricate one man from justice while raining destruction down on the rule of law. Netanyahu and his fellow Likud lawmakers are trying – and for now, succeeding – to blur the concept of responsibility and good judgment.

But their partners from the religious racist (and thuggish, messianic and homophobic) Religious Zionism party are less delicate. They tell the truth. No one doubts that Smotrich, in his heart-to-heart talks with Netanyahu, hears exactly what the former prime minister intends, his deceitful and criminal plans. Smotrich then runs to draft a bill and gets in trouble with the boss – and a scolding, to boot.