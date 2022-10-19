Haaretz Fact Check

Prime Minister Yair Lapid gave a statement to the press Tuesday morning enumerating the achievements of his and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government over the past year, mainly in the economic and security realms. However, Haaretz found discrepancies in most of his claims.

Public security

“While Ben-Gvir is running around at night with a pistol and endangering our soldiers and police, we have launched a real program to bring governance and order to the country – adding thousands of police to the streets, 26 new Border Police companies and a National Guard of 30,000, Lapid said.

Haaretz found that contrary to the prime minister's claims that “thousands of officers” have been added to the police force over the past year, in fact, only 1,200 new police personnel joined the force during this time – and only 800 new recruits are expected to enlist next year.

Regarding the “26 new Border Police companies,” these aren't units active on a daily basis, but rather reserve companies that are activated when necessary, and most of them aren't new. Until operation Guardian of the Walls last May, there were only 20 reserve Border Police companies, though following the riots that broke out during the operation – eight more reserve units were established, only two of which are currently operational. Six more companies are expected to become operational by the end of the year, which will result in a total of 28 reserve Border Police companies. The intention is to increase the number of companies to 46 within three years, but funding for the increase has not yet been earmarked.

Lapid also spoke of the establishment of a national guard. Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made that decision when he was prime minister, but no such body exists in Israel to date. And even if such a body were to be established, it wouldn't get to 30,000 members.

Cost of living

“We have decreased the cost of 97 items thanks to the new reform, we brought inexpensive chains from abroad like Carrefour, we brought down the cost of fuel, and we tightened oversight of basic products,” Lapid said.

The cabinet under Lapid did approve an import reform intended to reduce obstacles to importing products to Israel. This step is indeed meant to increase competition in the future and impact the cost of living in Israel. However, since the reform was launched, only a few products saw their prices drop, which means that so far – the Israeli wallet has yet to really see the benefits of the reform. In fact, according to analysis by the Bank of Israel – prices of more than 75 percent of consumer products have gone up by more than 3 percent.

Fuel prices have indeed gone down, as Lapid said. However, this was not due to increased competition but rather to the cabinet’s decision to reduce the government-imposed excise tax on fuel. This step, which has an effect on the government’s income, has been criticized by senior treasury officials and was restricted by the Justice Ministry over concerns that it was meant to influence voters’ choices in the upcoming election.

Open gallery view Israeli gas station, in June. The price drop did not result from increased competition, but from the government's decision to reduce the excise tax imposed on fuel Credit: Ofer Vaknin

The Iranian nuclear program

On the margins of his statement, Lapid briefly stated: “We stopped the agreement with Iran.”

Open gallery view Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in July. Credit: Sergei Savostyanov / AP

Talks between the world powers and Iran over a renewed nuclear agreement have dawdled over recent months, and it is believed that the chances of such an agreement being signed before the midterm elections in the United States on November 8 are almost nil. The Israeli government under Lapid did exert pressure on the world powers in recent months, including on the United States, to prevent the signing of the agreement, but the talks have not ceased, and they may eventually reach an agreement in the coming months.