Arab party Ta'al leader Ahmad Tibi threatened to call for an international boycott of Israel should far-right Kahanist lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir receive a ministerial portfolio in the next government.

Speaking with the Walla news site, Tibi said that he believed that “in such a case the world should behave with the Israeli government the way they behaved with the Austrian government when there were fascist elements there” — a reference to Israel’s 2017 decision to boycott several Austrian ministers affiliated to the far-right Freedom Party, with then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructing Israeli cabinet members to work only with lower-ranking officials.

“There is no doubt that a Netanyahu government with Ben-Gvir is the worst thing that could happen,” Tibi asserted. “I heard he's thinking about [the] internal security [ministry], where they'll teach him better how to pull out a gun against Arabs because he likes it.”

Ben-Gvir has a history of using his personal sidearm threateningly. Earlier this month, the Kahanist lawmaker pulled out a pistol and shouted "If they throw stones, shoot them," apparently referring to the Palestinians rioters, during clashes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Last December, he pulled his personal gun during an argument on Tuesday with Arab security guards in Tel Aviv over a parking space.

Ben-Gvir's party Otzma Yehudit has swelled in support since it entered the Knesset last year, with recent polls showing that the party could have secured as many as nine seats in a solo run, leaving partner Religious Zionism in its wake and hovering around the electoral threshold.

Despite announcing that he would run independently in November’s Knesset election, Ben-Gvir made an about-face following an intervention by Netanyahu in August, agreeing to run again on a joint ticket headed by Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party.

Even though Netanyahu has avoided appearing together with Ben-Gvir, the two still maintain close coordination. Just last week, Ben-Gvir met with Netanyahu and the two have had a relatively large number of work meetings and conversations throughout the election campaign.

Polls predict the joint list co-headed by Itamar Ben-Gvir's party will win as many as 13 of parliament's 120 seats, turning the 46-year-old into a potential kingmaker of a future conservative coalition.

That would be a big step-up for a man convicted in 2007 of racist incitement and support for a group on both the Israeli and U.S. terror blacklists. It would also attest to the success of a bid to cast himself as a friendlier face of the far-right.

This August, Ben-Gvir called for the deportation of two lawmakers and others “who are disloyal to the State of Israel” to Europe, declaring during in a radio interview that he would promote such a policy if he makes it into the next government.

“It is our duty to deport [such a person] from here, to deprive them of their citizenship and to fly [them] away from here,” he told Army Radio, promising that he would work to “pass a deportation law for people like Ayman Odeh,” the head of the Joint Arab List, as well as lawmaker Ofer Cassif, the list’s lone Jewish lawmaker. Cassif was filmed in May striking a police officer at a protest against the eviction of Palestinian families in the West Bank this summer.

