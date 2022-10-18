Two Weeks Before Election, Israeli Parties Plan to Jazz Up Sleepy Campaign

One of the longest and sleepiest election campaigns in Israel’s history is about to be ramped up and condensed into a mere two weeks, beginning Tuesday. During the summer months and Jewish holidays, the parties were frugal with their campaigns, saving their resources for the final stretch when public attention is more focused.

According to estimates, the parties have spent around 30 percent of their electoral budget in the past three months, reserving some 70 percent for the two weeks before the November 1 election.

This means that according to some estimates, Likud will spend 20-30 million shekels in the next two weeks; Yesh Atid will expend 10-20 million and so on, according to the size of each party in the outgoing Knesset and its projected number of seats for the next. Party funding will be determined by the seat allocation in the next Knesset, with funding set at a sum of 1.6 million shekels per elected MK, in addition to one funding unit per list of candidates that cross the threshold.

Likud

When it comes to Election Day, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is keeping his cards close to the chest. It is well known that Election Day is the most critical day in the entire campaign, but Likud sources say that preparations for it are different this time around, mostly due to their door knocking project. The party has been working throughout the campaign on assembling a team to physically knock on the doors of those “200,000 Likud voters who didn’t come to vote” – or realistically, tens of thousands who used to vote Likud. To this end, a special headquarters was established in Lod, headed by Yossi Shelly, a Netanyahu loyalist who the former prime minister personally appointed as Israel’s ambassador to Brazil.

Door-knocking is not a new practice, but until now this was a much more limited campaign tactic for parties due to high costs and logistical challenge. The real question is how Likud will do it differently and can they execute it effectively. Party sources claim that the aim is to knock on the doors of 100,000-150,000 people – but details remain vague.

According to Likud sources, the party has identified that many of those past voters who stayed home last time are older voters, who are not on social media and so “regular” campaigns are irrelevant to them. As they are elderly, there is no other way but to reach them except in person. If they were known to be actual Likud members or activists, then the party will reach their relatives and stress how important it is for the whole family to get out and vote.

Unlike prior elections, this time Netanyahu’s is devoting his entire schedule to campaigning. Even as prime minister, Netanyahu would clear most of his schedule to campaign, but this time he is far more available. The fact that Netanyahu’s campaign team – his longtime advisors Topaz Lok, Yonatan Urich, Israel Einhorn and Ofer Golan – has remained intact over the past few campaigns also impacts the day-to-day operations.

Netanyahu’s new book is also expected to play a role in the remainder of the campaign. Thus, for example, the book is now available for purchase through the Wolt delivery app, and according to Netanyahu’s people, has been warmly received. The book is unlikely to change the minds of many audiences, but it is buying Netanyahu plenty of publicity: Netanyahu published an op-ed on the front page of Haaretz’s holiday edition, and a chapter of his book was published by Yediot Aharonot on the cover of their Yom Kippur eve supplement.

Netanyahu is expected to continue using the “Bibi-Bus” – the armored glass vehicle in which he appears before crowds around the country. The effect of these rallies is hard to assess, and some think that they are a significant tool to maintain volunteer and voter alertness, while others believe their effect is minimal.

Yesh Atid

In the past three months Lapid has invested about 70 percent of his time in running the country’s affairs, and some 30 percent campaigning, according to estimates of those close to him. Over the next two weeks, the prime minister’s schedule is going to fundamentally change. Lapid had planned a meeting with European Union foreign ministers and perhaps another excursion to Washington, but these were canceled to clear his schedule.

Lapid will appear at several large events, but will spend most of his time filming videos and running the campaign. Yesh Atid will have to be careful not to knock one of the anti-Netanyahu bloc’s smaller parties under the electoral threshold of 3.5 percent.

Toward this end, the party will distinguish between the statements by Knesset members and those by Lapid himself. In upcoming interviews, Yesh Atid members will repeat a message that in order to form a government Yesh Atid must be big. Lapid himself will mostly refrain from this message and will focus on a more values-driven campaign attacking the Netanyahu bloc and not trying to siphon votes from partner parties.

Open gallery view Yair Lapid speaking at ceremony last week. Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO

Yesh Atid is also trying to increase Arab turnout, but resources allocated to this end are scant. Lapid will arrive for a visit in Nazareth next week, where he is expected to meet Arab leaders. But he will not hold a political event or one open to the public.

In addition, Lapid will give interviews to all Arabic-language media calling on people to get out and vote. Lapid will not call on Arab voters to vote for Yesh Atid, but merely to go to the polls. Yesh Atid has a designated staff for outreach to the Arab public, but even within the party they admit that not many resources are allocated to it. They claim that the reason is that Lapid is focused on raising voting rates in the Arab community and not on siphoning off votes to Yesh Atid specifically – as Netanyahu and Likud are trying to do.

Resources are also being devoted to winning the vote of those of Ukrainian descent. Due to his clear stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the prime minister is enjoying great support among Ukrainian-born Israelis. Yesh Atid is trying to reach them specifically through targeted messages, attempting to exploit their dissatisfaction with the neutral position of Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman.

Yesh Atid has a large array of operatives, more than any other party with the exception of Likud. Unlike most other parties, many of Yesh Atid’s activities are not conditioned on the participation of party leaders or elected officials. Yesh Atid is investing great efforts in maintaining this current advantage through large field operations set to begin this week. Lapid’s maneuvering room is limited because of the fear of driving his smaller partners below the electoral threshold. On the other hand, the smaller parties “gevald” campaigns – urging voters to save the party from extinction – could cost Yesh Atid a significant number of votes on Election Day itself, which is why they plan to deploy their field array on that day.

Yisrael Beiteinu

Last week Israel Beiteinu changed its election slogan to “Free Economy – Free Country” as part of a decision made to focus on economics. That comes in the wake of the failed attempt in the last election to appeal to middle-class Tel-Aviv crowds with an anti-Haredi campaign. Lieberman already enjoys a certain advantage as a finance minister who didn’t accrue too much ill will.

The party wants to capitalize on that by targeting the voters of Yaron Zelicha, who heads an economy-focused party that has never passed the electoral threshold, and former Yamina MK of Abir Kara, who recently formed the Economic Freedom Party. Yisrael Beiteinu estimates that these two parties, well under the electoral threshold, could hold two Knesset seats of votes between them.

These votes could move to another party if one or both of these smaller parties look like they won’t pass the threshold. Therefore, Israel Beiteinu plans to target these potential voters in case they decide to “abandon the sinking ship.” In the most recent poll by Mano Geva, Yaron Zelicha’s party receives 1.6 percent of the total vote, and Kara’s party under one percent.

Open gallery view Avigdor Lieberman. Credit: Amir Cohen / Reuters

Lieberman intends to adjust the rest of Israel Beiteinu’s messages to the new campaign line. Thus, for instance, rather than speak about the “Haredim,” as he’s often done in previous campaigns, Lieberman will speak mostly about core curriculum. This way he can continue to flirt with the economic angle, while maintaining a line that rules out Haredi partnership in the coalition (since Haredim are reluctant to teach the core curriculum in their schools).

A significant challenge facing Israel Beiteinu is maintaining its current voter base, mostly due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Lieberman remained neutral on the matter, and assessments are that there are Russian Israelis who are furious that he hasn’t been supportive of Putin, and Jews of Ukrainian extraction angry at him for not supporting Zelenskyy. Trying to drive this wedge ever deeper is Netanyahu, who is heavily invested in courting the former-Soviet-vote.

Meretz

Two weeks ago, Zehava Galon received a significant in-depth study done in the party, which concluded that what’s most important to the vast majority of the party’s voters is the “strategic consideration.” According to the study, six to seven seats worth of voters on the left will decide whether to vote for Meretz, Labor or Yesh Atid purely on strategic considerations – should Meretz or Labor falter and approach the electoral threshold, they would be willing to vote for it, whereas should they feel assured that both parties will cross the threshold, they would rather vote for Yair Lapid to boost Yesh Atid’s chances of being the largest party.

Open gallery view Meretz chairwoman Zehava Galon, October 10, 2015. Credit: Olivier Fitoussi

This explains, for example, Lapid’s efforts to unite the two parties. According to the study, Lapid would have indeed enjoyed an influx of Yesh Atid voters under such a scenario. The strategic voter is also the reason that Galon announced, for example, that she would be willing to sit with the Haredim, which according to the study doesn’t matter to her voters, as long as a government not headed by Netanyahu can be established.

Meretz will go with a campaign stating that voting for Meretz ensures Lapid as prime minister. This is in order to address the fear of voters crossing over to Lapid after seeing that Meretz is set to pass the threshold. Galon has announced, and will continue to declare, that Lapid is her candidate for prime minister, and that she will recommend him to the president in any event. Meretz’s message will be that voting for the party is like voting for both Lapid and Meretz in one ballot. The study even checked a possibility of launching a campaign similar to the recent Shas campaign “Bibi needs a strong Lion (a reference to Shas leader Arye Dery), with Meretz’s campaign featuring Lapid. But for the time being, this idea has been shelved.

At this point, Meretz is not planning to launch a “gevald” campaign. After using it in each of the previous rounds, in all of which Meretz passed the threshold, if it is to be used at all, it will be as a last-moment play.

Habayit Hayehudi

Likud chairman Netanyahu’s attacks on Habayit Hayehudi and on party leader Ayelet Shaked are expected to increase. Netanyahu is convinced that Shaked won’t cross the electoral threshold, and despite the fact that according to all polls conducted for the TV channels, Shaked seems to be wasting about the same number of votes for both sides – Netanyahu is also convinced that Shaked is hurting his camp. To counter Netanyahu’s aggressive campaign, Shaked will try to convince voters that she can cross the threshold. According to Shaked, if people were convinced that Habayit Hayehudi will cross the threshold, they could reach as many as six seats, and the main reason that they are floundering at around two percent support in the polls, is that despite people wanting to vote for the party, they fear wasting their vote.

Open gallery view Ayelett Shaked.

Until now Shaked believed that Netanyahu and his wife – who according to party sources is behind much of the opposition to Shaked – could be persuaded to change their mind and support her. Shaked tried to reach the circles close to Netanyahu and pass messages, but now Habayit Hayehudi has given up on such efforts, and in the next two weeks the party will try to focus on persuading the voters to support them, rather than persuading Netanyahu to change his mind.

Habayit Hayehudi claims that a single poll where Shaked crosses the threshold could dramatically change the picture, and make people believe that it’s feasable. Throughout the campaign Shaked has been focusing on salon sessions in homes and she’ll do so even more in the next two weeks.

The understanding is that it would be hard to change the minds of people through short videos and catchy messages, given her choice to join a government alongside the United Arab List, but that a long conversation at a home meeting increases the odds dramatically. As Shaked needs about one more percentage point to cross the threshold, she is going for the “rule of small numbers”, assuming that each convinced voter will bring other with them, and hopes that the home meetings will be effective enough to win sufficient votes.

Shaked’s main challenge will be to maintain her current voters. Thus far her party is unstable in the polls, and her voters come and go. The fear of her not crossing the threshold leads voters to deliberate mostly between her and Likud and Religious Zionism on one hand, and the party led by Benny Gantz’s Hamahane Hamamlachti on the other – all of which will of course try to siphon votes away from Shaked.

Arab parties

After it turned out that Balad would run separately from the Joint List, some assumed that the Arab representatives would have no choice but to hit the campaign trail hard and get people out the vote in significant numbers. As of now, no significant increase has been noted, and estimates among the parties speak of around a 45 percent voting rate – putting all three parties’ election prospects in jeopardy.

Open gallery view Ayman Odeh Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

According to recent estimates, Hadash-Ta’al is teetering on the edge of the electoral threshold. The strategy the party has formed for the next two weeks involves appealing to two main audiences: Balad voters, and those who do not intend to vote at this point. Hadash-Ta’al will try to add some 20,000 votes from Balad supporters, according to party sources. This was the point of the party’s inflammatory video last week, calling Lapid a vindictive murderer. In recent interviews, the Knesset Members have escalated their rhetoric, expressing significant reservations about recommending anyone.

Hadash-Ta’al intends to continue in this vein over the next two weeks, and attack Lapid. In addition to Balad voters, Odeh and Tibi will also try to raise the voting rate and get more people out to vote – but thus far these efforts have been met with partial success at best. Sources in the party say that even an appeal to the Jewish population may be considered close to election day, as a “Chicken Little” campaign for Arab representation in Knesset and blocking Netanyahu from reaching 61.

On the other hand, Balad will try to leverage a certain popularity it has won in recent weeks on the Arab street, which for now is not translating to the polls. According to party sources, being left out of the Odeh-Tibi list, as well as accusations by Balad leader Sammi Abu Shehade that Lapid coordinated with Odeh and Tibi and meddled in the Joint List – have earned the party the sympathy of Arab voters, although the accusations have never been proven. But thus far Balad has failed to translate this sympathy to a rise in the polls.

At the United Arab List, which according to estimates is in the most stable condition, the party will try to carve out a unifying message for all Arab factions. The party estimates that the more cooperation between Arab representatives grows, so will the willingness of the voters to get out and vote. Party sources claim that a meeting between the leaders of the three parties may significantly raise voting rates – but such does not seem to be in the offing.