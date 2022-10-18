Polls Show Israeli Election in Dead Heat as Far-right Eats Into Netanyahu Vote

Two weeks before Israelis head to vote for the fifth time in less than four years, opinion polls released on Tuesday predict that the right-wing bloc led by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu would garner 59-60 seats in the Knesset – just shy of a majority.

According to Channel 12 News, if the elections were held today, Likud would receive enough votes for 30 Knesset seats and Yesh Atid would hold 25 seats. Additionally, Religious Zionism would receive 14 seats and the new National Unity Party 12 seats. The ultra-Orthodox Shas party would enter the new Knesset with eight seats, Labor and Meretz would each receive five, the largely Arab Hadash-Ta’al slate and the United Arab List will each receive four seats.

Channel 12 Poll, October 18 Likud 30 Yesh Atid 25 Religious Zionism 14 National Unity 12 Shas 8 United Torah Judaism 7 Yisrael Beiteinu 6 Labor 5 Meretz 5 United Arab List 4 Hadash-Ta'al 4

According to the poll, Habayit Hayehudi, headed by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, would receive only 1.7 percent of the votes cast, and would therefore not pass the electoral threshold, which is 3.25 percent. The poll predicts that Balad and the Economic Party, headed by Yaron Zelekha, would each receive 1.2 percent of the vote.

The Arab party Balad and the right-wing Habayit Hayehudi are not expected to cross the electoral threshold. The poll, which was conducted by Mano Geva in cooperation with ipanel, surveyed 510 respondents, with a 4.4 percent margin of error.

According to the poll reported by Kan public broadcaster, if the elections were held on Tuesday, Likud would receive 31 seats, and Yesh Atid – 25. Religious Zionism would garner 14 seats, the National Unity Party – 11, Shas – eight, and United Torah Judaism and Yisrael Beiteinu would each receive seven seats. Labor would come in with five seats and Meretz, United Arab List and Hadash-Ta’al would each receive four seats.

Channel 11 Poll, October 18 Likud 31 Yesh Atid 25 Religious Zionism 14 National Unity 11 Shas 8 United Torah Judaism 7 Yisrael Beiteinu 7 Labor 5 Meretz 4 United Arab List 4 Hadash-Ta'al 4

The Kan poll also predicted that Balad would not cross the electoral threshold, with 2 percent of the vote, and Habayit Hayehudi according to Channel 11 would receive 1.9 percent, and the Economic Party 1.8 percent, and thus neither of the latter would enter the Knesset. Channel 11’s poll was conducted by Kantar Insights Israel, headed by David Chassid, among 651 representative respondents in Israel.