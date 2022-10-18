Netanyahu Refuses to Share Stage With Far-right Ally Ben-Gvir at Religious Event

Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu refused Monday evening to go up on stage at a religious event as long as Kahanist lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir was speaking.

The incident occurred at the Hakafot Shniyot celebrations after the Simhat Torah holiday at Kfar Chabad held late on Monday evening, to which Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir were invited separately. Netanyahu arrived at the premises, while Ben-Gvir was already on stage, and refused to get out of his car purportedly so the two would not be seen together.

@ 1:11:00 - Event organizers pleading with Ben-Gvir to leave the stage

A video of the event shows Ben-Gvir refusing the organizers' requests to leave the stage for several minutes. Sources involved in the event said the organizers followed Netanyahu's request that Ben-Gvir leave the stage before he went up.

Even though Netanyahu avoided appearing together with Ben-Gvir, the two still maintain close coordination. Just last week, Ben-Gvir met with Netanyahu and the two have had a relatively large number of work meetings and conversations throughout the election campaign. Political sources said that the two have even spoken in the past about Netanyahu’s wishes not to be seen together in a picture with Ben-Gvir during the election campaign.

In spite of their numerous meetings, a picture of the two together has never been published, and Netanyahu has been extremely careful about it. Sources close to Ben-Gvir attribute it to Netanyahu’s insistence on preserving the possibility of forming a government with Benny Gantz's National Unity party after the election. On his part, Netanyahu categorically ruled out such a possibility on Tuesday, rejecting Gantz as a "leftist" who says "there is space for a Palestinian capital in Jerusalem."

Benny Gantz and fellow National Unity candidate Gideon Sa’ar also attended the celebration. Despite the organizers' pleas to respect and allow them to speak, Sa’ar’s speech was met with boos by the audience.