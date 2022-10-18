The far-right Religious Zionism party’s flagship judicial reform stands to scrap indictments of fraud and breach of trust, which cover cases 1000 and 2000 against Benjamin Netanyahu, despite declarations afterwards that the plan would not pardon the ex-prime minister.

After the plan was unveiled by the list’s leader Bezalel Smotrich and lawmaker Simcha Rothman at a Ramat Gan hotel on Tuesday, Smotrich said that the plan would not retroactively apply to the former prime minister in order to not “give an excuse to the left and the media to reject the entire program and focus the discussion only on Netanyahu.” The Likud party had also earlier claimed that Smotrich’s reforms “would not impact the legal proceedings against Netanyahu.”

The program, for the time being, has not been formally amended to reflect these comments.

Religious Zionism’s plan will include splitting the role of Attorney General into three distinct positions: a legal adviser to the government, a representative of the government in court, and a public prosecutor.

It also suggested reforming the appointment of judges, establishing an independent comptroller to monitor the work of the state prosecutor, and requiring a unanimous verdict from the Supreme Court judges in order to overturn a law.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party strongly censured the plan “to abolish the separation of powers,” which they said would “amount to the de facto destruction of Israeli democracy. Netanyahu is willing to flog all the principles on which the State of Israel was established to extremists, just to escape his trial.”

Also responding to the plan, National Unity member Gideon Sa’ar said that “Religious Zionism’s judicial reform is a plan [meant] to dismantle the justice system and to dismantle the state [as well]. It is totally clear that the attempt to scrap certain indictments was intended to apply to the same indictments related to the opposition leader’s trial.”

The far-right party is currently polling at 12 seats, and Netanyahu is dependent on their backing to clinch a 61-seat majority to form a right-wing government.

Habayit Hayehudi leader Ayelet Shaked also said on Tuesday that she would not support any legislation that absolved the ex-prime minister, should her party serve in the next government.

“Netanyahu is the head of the right-wing camp, and the leader of the biggest party, and certainly, if I were to serve in his government, I would not permit the passage of legislation that would cancel his trial. It's very simple,” she said in an interview with Radio 103FM.