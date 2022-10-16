How Vulnerable Is Israel to Outside Election Interference?

>> UPDATE: Israel bracing for election interference – from both local and foreign actors. Netanyahu already promoting a 'stop the steal' campaign

Two weeks and two days before the November 1 election, all the polls are pointing to a very tight race. The bloc led by Benjamin Netanyahu looks poised to win 59 to 61 of the Knesset’s 120 seats – a small advantage or dead heat with the “bloc of change.”

Needless to say, the outcome will be critical. If the Netanyahu bloc reaches 61 seats, all means will be kosher to achieve one thing: ending Netanyahu’s corruption trial to ensure his political survival.

Under a deadlock, every minor shift can be significant, the political analysts say. High or low turnout in the Arab community, or a center-left party failing to cross the 3.25-percent electoral threshold, are among the scenarios that can decide the election.

Theoretically, the result could hinge on a few thousand votes. Tight races are fertile ground for attempts to manipulate voters. If the target audience that’s needed to ensure victory is sufficiently small and cohesive, there’s an incentive to spur that group to vote – and vote your way.

In recent years, close races in Western countries have encouraged attempts at interference by authoritarian states such as Russia, China and Iran. These interventions haven’t always been as significant as they seemed at first. The hysteria that gripped the Democratic Party over Donald Trump’s victory in 2016 spawned many conspiracy theories that federal investigations (notably the Mueller Report) failed to substantiate.

But that doesn’t mean that such attempts aren’t being made. Often foreign powers’ interests lie not in promoting a particular candidate but in encouraging polarization and enmity in Western democracies.

In January 2019, on the eve of the first of a series of five elections (so far), the head of the Shin Bet security service at the time, Nadav Argaman, warned against “interference by a foreign country” in the election three months later. Argaman didn’t name the country, but it was clear he was talking about Russia.

Three sources familiar with the episode told Haaretz that Netanyahu, the prime minister at the time, was so incensed with Argaman that he considered firing him. Recently, the Maariv daily’s Ben Caspit reported that Argaman’s successor, Ronen Bar, had sent a warning to his Russian counterparts against meddling in this year’s election.

Amit Segal reported on Channel 12 News that the Shin Bet had completed its preparations to block foreign attempts at interference. According to Segal, the monitoring of social media attests to a tense situation, and the Shin Bet is concerned that the day after the election will be a different experience from what Israelis are used to. In a tight race, it will be easier to undermine the results.

Last month, the Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University simulated attempts to disrupt the vote; legal and media experts took part, as did security experts, including cybersecurity specialists. The simulation was observed by civil service people who help ensure election integrity. Another simulation, in a closed forum, was done with the participation of the Shin Bet.

The conclusions of the INSS’ managing director, former Military Intelligence chief Tamir Hayman, are pretty gloomy. The document, sent to officials including the head of the Central Elections Committee, the attorney general, the director of the National Security Council and the Shin Bet chief, has been obtained by Haaretz. Hayman writes that foreign interference in an election is a strategic challenge.

“It’s hard to identify foreign interference unambiguously, and it can be integrated into internal processes that a democratic regime finds difficult or is unwilling to supervise. A democracy can cope with a lone interference event, but with a large accumulation of events, a systemic challenge is created for the entire election process.”

As Hayman puts it, “One dilemma is choosing between disregarding [intervention] and thereby preserving freedom of expression, and taking active measures that too could influence the democratic process. Coping with foreign interference in the digital sphere could reveal intelligence capabilities and sources. No state agency is authorized to balance the various interests in a particular case.”

Hayman adds that the Central Elections Committee lacks authority under the law to address the new challenges, so new legislation is needed. The institute recommends requiring the security agencies to work directly with the committee, backed by a designated budget.

In the institute’s view, the committee’s powers should be expanded so it can issue restraining orders if an invasion of privacy has a significant effect on the election’s integrity. (If anyone recalls the episode of Benny Gantz’s cellphone, it’s no coincidence.)

The institute recommends that the committee strive to strengthen the public’s awareness about foreign attempts at interference, including lies about the election process. Among the scenarios that were discussed: attempts to reduce turnout in the Arab community, the use of apps to examine voting patterns, Iranian bots on social media, and an online campaign of allegations that the results have been falsified.

All these scenarios are quite realistic, by the way. It’s likely that some of them actually occur.

Israeli experts told Haaretz that Russia’s efforts to wield influence in Israel and the West usually have a common denominator. The idea is to stoke chaos and create a feeling among the people that everything is fake: The establishment is against you, everybody is lying and you can’t believe anything.

Recently, a Russian attempt at interference has been clear in a different context as well. Moscow is using fronts in the hope of persuading immigrants to Israel that the war in Ukraine is justified.

To this end, a nonprofit group called the Anti-Nazi Front has been established to market the Kremlin’s message in Israel, in an attempt to stigmatize the Kyiv government as the heir of the Nazis’ ideas. Also interesting is an anonymous social media campaign against Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu party. The aim is clear: to persuade longtime voters for Lieberman to abandon him and opt for the Netanyahu bloc.

And there’s one more inconvenient truth for the government, and certainly for the security services. What happens when the manipulation comes from within, from one of the rival camps?

The Shin Bet is in charge of preventing foreign interference, but it’s hard to imagine this agency acting against an anonymous internal cyber campaign in favor of one of the parties.

There were hints about dark moves like this in previous elections. The system seems to prefer focusing on Russia rather than looking too closely at what’s happening under its nose.