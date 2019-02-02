Yair Lapid. Omer Calev, Bamahane, Oded Balilty/AP, Ilan Assayag, Yossi Zabker, Jeremy Feldman, Yoni Hamenachem

Yair Lapid, the Underdog Who Believes He's the Man to Unseat Netanyahu

The slap he got in the army ■ The lengthy period as both a journalist and a politician (without full disclosure) ■ The crash as finance minister ■ The conviction that he’ll come back big-time ■ A chronology of the rise of Yair Lapid

By
comments Print Subscribe now

Some stories need to be told from the beginning. Some should be told from the end. The political story of Yair Lapid needs to be related from the middle – more precisely, from the night of January 23, 2013,...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1