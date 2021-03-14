Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Nine Days to Election: Likud Stalls, Four Parties on Brink of Elimination

A guide to how Israel’s main players are handling the final laps of their election campaigns

Jonathan Lis
Aaron Rabinowitz
Josh Breiner
Almog Ben Zikri
Jack Khoury
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail

Comments