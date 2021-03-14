Nine Days to Election: Likud Stalls, Four Parties on Brink of Elimination

Likud

Ahead of the home stretch of the campaign, the feeling in Likud campaign headquarters is mixed. Officials think the goal – obtaining a majority in the Knesset, at least 61 seats for the right-wing and Haredi bloc – is in reach, but they’re worried about the party itself, which is stuck in the polls with fewer than 30 seats. In the previous campaign, last year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu managed to get his rivals where he wanted them. This time the attempt to drag Yesh Atid’s Yair Lapid into the brawl is not working very well.