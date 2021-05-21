Netanyahu Should Have Thanked Biden for Paying the Check, but He Couldn't Help Himself
Netanyahu's Gaza campaign was off to the perfect start with the threat of a new government out of the way ■ Israel's top cop proves telling the truth isn't worth it ■ Bennett Sa'ar and Gantz: Balfour's spin-off series continues ■ Mansour Abbas is collateral damage of the Gaza conflict ■ What did Ayelet Shaked demand from Netanyahu in a phone call?
Laying a wreath on Theodor Herzl’s grave during a visit here in 2010, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said: “You don’t have to be a Jew in order to be a Zionist.” For 50 years, ever since he entered politics, Biden has been considered a “true friend” of Israel. Consistently “falling in line” with Jerusalem, lending a hand more than his colleagues in the Democratic Party, certainly the way it looks now.