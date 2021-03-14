Netanyahu’s Dream Government Is a Nightmare for Everyone Else

Nine days before the election, the only thing that is indisputably clear is that an electoral impasse is just as likely as an outright winner.

In other words, the chances of a Netanyahu-led governing coalition based on an alliance of right wing, extreme right and ultra-Orthodox parties, or an “anti-Netanyahu” coalition involving the parties of Yair Lapid, Avigdor Lieberman, Gideon Sa’ar and Merav Michaeli, or a deadlock leading to a fifth election in the summer, are all equally plausible with each having a roughly 33-percent chance of happening.