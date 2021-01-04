How Is It That Netanyahu Is Now Courting Arab Voters

Nothing could be more justified than greeting Benjamin Netanyahu’s latest charm offensive toward Israel’s Arab citizens with scorn and contempt. After all, this is the prime minister who in every one of the last four elections has targeted them with racist ploys.

In 2015 it was his infamous Election Day video warning his base that “the Arab voters are flocking to the polls in droves.” In the April 2019 election, Likud hired hundreds of “monitors” to stand in Arab polling stations with barely hidden cameras in a naked attempt at voter suppression. In the September 2019 campaign, Netanyahu’s official Facebook bot was programmed to say “the Arabs want to exterminate all of us.” And following the last election in March 2020, when 90 percent of Arab voters voted for the Joint List, Netanyahu delegitimized their votes saying they had elected “terror supporters.”