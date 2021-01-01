Analysis |
New Parties Spring Up All Around and Netanyahu's Likud Is Alone at the Top Without a Coalition
The leader of the largest party, on paper, simply does not have a coalition. For the first time, facing off against him are two strong rivals from the right
Like frozen yogurt stands in the 1990s, new political parties are popping up day by day in wholesale quantities. Some of them are significant, some of them are negligible and others are downright ridiculous. It is not reasonable that Central Elections Committee director Orly Adas will have to hire carpenters to increase the size of the trays of voting slips with the names of parties on them at the polling places.
Comments
In the News
In the News
Promoted content