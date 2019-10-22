Third Israeli Election? Here's the Political Calendar as Gantz Tries to Form a Government

Benny Gantz visiting the Island of Peace between Israel and Jordan this weekend.

President Reuven Rivlin is expected to task Kahol Lavan leader Benny Gantz to form the next government in the next few days, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed Rivlin on Monday that he was unable to do so.

Rivlin said later on Monday that he would officially grant the mandate to establish a government within three days to another candidate. Here is the updated political schedule for the coming months.

November 19 to 21

The end of the 28-day-period allocated to Gantz to form a government. Should he fails to do so, the Knesset would have the authority to propose a candidate to the president within 21 days.

A majority of Knesset members must agree in writing to this candidate.

At this point Rivlin will have the option of declaring that he was unable to find a different candidate to form a government – and the Knesset will dissolve itself and new election will be held three months later, at the end of February.

Early December

Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit is expected to make the decision on filing indictments against Netanyahu in three corruption cases.

December 10 to 12

The end of the period in which the Knesset can propose an alternative candidate to form a government.

If a new candidate can be agreed upon, they will be allocated 14 days to complete the task. Otherwise, the Knesset will dissolve and a third election in less than a year will be held in mid-March.

December 24 to 26

The deadline for a final candidate to form a government. If they fail, the Knesset is dissolved and a new election will be held in late March.

Breaking news and analyses in your inbox Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close