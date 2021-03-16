Poll: Israeli Left Didn't Shrink, Voters Are Backing Right-wing Parties to Oust Netanyahu

Many supporters of a two-state solution have switched from leftist parties to Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope and Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu, thereby giving the right a massive majority in the next Knesset, a new poll shows.

According to most recent polls, rightist parties will have around 80 seats in the next Knesset, significantly more than they had in the recent Knessets. Center-left parties are polling at a combined 30 seats on average, down from 45 in the current Knesset and 47 in the previous one.

But a new poll by the Midgam polling company, which was commissioned by the left-wing Geneva Initiative, shows that the left hasn’t actually shrunk. Rather, many leftists have prioritized ousting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and decided that the best way to do so is to vote for rightist parties.

As a result, these strategic voters may end up enabling rightist parties to promote an agenda that contradicts their own worldview. If the polls are accurate about the size of rightist parties’ majority, they would be able to promote diplomatic, economic and social policies suited to their ideology relatively easily, while center-left parties wouldn’t be able to do much to stop them.

The new poll sought to discover how supporters of a two-state solution planned to vote. Surprisingly, 53.1 percent of Lieberman’s voters, 44.3 percent of Sa’ar’s and 32.6 percent of Netanyahu’s said they supported a two-state solution. Even among supporters of Naftali Bennett’s Yamina party, 23.1 percent preferred a two-state solution to a single state with full or partial equality for Palestinian citizens.

Based on this, the Geneva Initiative estimated that 12 seats’ worth of voters who support two states are currently backing rightist parties – four seats for Yisrael Beiteinu, five for New Hope and three for Yamina. However, it noted, a two-state solution continues to command the support of a majority of Israelis, the equivalent of 65 or 66 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.

Another question in the poll was whether the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was a consideration in deciding whom to vote for this time around. A whopping 75 percent of respondents said it was either a secondary consideration or not a consideration at all, compared to only 20.5 percent who viewed it as an important electoral issue.

In contrast, a majority of respondents, 55.1 percent, said that ousting Netanyahu was an important consideration in casting their vote. The percentages were even higher for supporters of Sa’ar and Lieberman – the two heads of rightist parties who have made ousting Netanyahu a priority – at 68.8 and 69.5 percent, respectively.

This indicates that many supporters of a two-state solution are backing Lieberman and Sa’ar this time around primarily because they see it as the best way to oust Netanyahu.