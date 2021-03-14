Nine Days to Election, Parties Sharpen Focus

Likud

Ahead of the home stretch of the campaign, the feeling in Likud campaign headquarters is mixed. Officials think the goal – obtaining a majority in the Knesset, at least 61 seats for the right-wing and Haredi bloc – is in reach, but they’re worried about the party itself, which is stuck in the polls with fewer than 30 seats. In the previous campaign, last year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu managed to get his rivals where he wanted them. This time the attempt to drag Yesh Atid’s Yair Lapid into the brawl is not working very well.

In the days remaining to the March 23 election, Likud plans to focus on economic issues. In-depth polling by the party shows many supporters are not sure that they will even vote. Many of them are self-employed, worried and despairing about the economic situation – and are not impressed by the party’s “vaccine campaign.”

This is why Netanyahu is repeatedly declaring now that he will lead Israel out of its economic crisis, here too in an attempt to differentiate himself from Lapid, who according to Likud’s campaign was the worst finance minister in Israel’s history. At the same time, Likud is making an effort to rouse its voters by holding rallies all over the country. It also plans to use the Elector app to identify hundreds of thousands of voters in order to make sure they get to the polls.

Yesh Atid

Yair Lapid, whose party is shaping up to the second largest in the next Knesset, is still caught in a Catch-22: If he says he wants to be prime minister, Yesh Atid is expected to attract “strategic” voters who had planned on voting for Meretz, Kahol Lavan or the Labor Party. The problem is that this couId leave one or more of those parties below the electoral threshold and out of the Knesset – so Yesh Atid will grow stronger at the expense of Lapid finding himself without a center-left bloc.

In addition, such a declaration could be expected to strengthen Netanyahu, who wants to create the impression of a battle between the right and left – at the expense of Bennett and Sa’ar – and who Lapid sees as potential partners after the election. The polls have shown that the willingness of Bennett and Sa’ar to join a Lapid-led government may drive away many potential voters.

Lapid’s solution to all this is more of the same: A quiet campaign, whose main goal is to build the foundation for Yesh Atid as the leader of the anti-Netanyahu bloc and its sole candidate for prime minister. This is why Netanyahu’s decision to mark him as his main opponent serves Lapid well. Along with a campaign on social media and mass rallies on Zoom, Yesh Atid party activists are spreading out over the entire country and its senior leaders are riding a bus to different centers in an attempt to enthuse voters. Yesh Atid also has released its platform and detailed working plans in an attempt to present itself as a hands-on party with a well-thought out agenda.

New Hope

The polls do not contain much good news for Gideon Sa’ar’s party. The party once aspired to win almost 20 Knesset seats, but now the goal is 12 or 13 seats – and the party is hoping to block further loss, which could keep Sa’ar out of the running for prime minister. After Yamina positioned itself successfully as the largest party to the right of Likud, New Hope’s team understands that Sa’ar is not sweeping voters off their feet, and over the weekend they discussed ways of sharpening their campaign. Over the next few days, Sa’ar will try to spread a message that a vote for Yamina will lead to a fifth election.

Yamina

Yamina campaign headquarters is encouraged by the latest poll results, showing the party holding steady as Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope party loses ground. Naftali Bennett plans to end his attacks on Gideon Sa’ar, based on the assumption that his party will continue to weaken in any case.

Bennett will also try to avoid a confrontation with Bezalel Smotrich, given the struggle between Yamina and Religious Zionism over the votes of the religious Zionist community. “There is no reason to give them attention,” said one source in Yamina. At the same time, Bennett does plan to emphasize that his party will not join a government headed by Lapid. Yamina officials say their polls show that voters see Bennett as caring and as a boots-on-the-ground campaigner. With that in mind, he’ll be making fewer media appearances and doing more retail campaigning – a fact the campaign will try to use to disparage the opposite tack taken by Likud candidates.

Joint List

While Netanyahu is visiting Arab cities and towns, the Joint List alliance of three predominantly Arab parties and the United Arab List continued to attack each other. At the end of last week, the two slates traded accusations concerning the surplus votes agreement that they never signed – which could lead to loss of one Knesset seat for one of the parties – and could also turn away some voters. The Joint List said the United Arab List had gone back on the understandings reached between the two parties, and attributed it to the cooperation between UAL leader Mansour Abbas and Netanyahu – which Abbas denied.

The Joint List has found encouragement in figures showing a rise in the expected voter turnout in Arab communities. At the beginning of the election campaign estimates were that Arab voter turnout would barely reach 50 percent, but the latest estimates are that it will be close to 57 percent.

This coming week, the Joint List is planning to present a detailed plan on major issues: Violence and crime in the Arab community, planning and construction issues and the coronavirus crisis, including encouraging vaccination.

Shas

Shas’ election campaign looks like its previous one: complete identification with Netanyahu and a strong emphasis on Jewish tradition. “We will continue to talk about tradition, about a Jewish state and Shabbat,” say party officials. They will make a gut appeal to traditional voters. The embrace of Netanyahu is supposed to attract tens of thousands of voters, approximately two Knesset seats, who are wavering between Shas and Likud.

“They get two for the price of one — Netanyahu and tradition,” says Shas campaign headquarters.

Yisrael Beiteinu

Yisrael Beiteinu has identified tens of thousands of undecided nonreligious voters, and will be targeting them. It seeks to raise voter turnout in secular cities, where about 1 million people who didn’t vote in recent elections – based on the assumption that most of them are center-left liberals who might vote for Avigdor Lieberman.

In Tel Aviv, for example, there are 166,000 people who did not vote, said the party - potentially a decisive number of Knesset seats. Lieberman intends to continue a hard line on the Haredi community.

United Torah Judaism

The coronavirus crisis can be clearly seen in the election campaign of United Torah Judaism, which for the first time has been forced to run several simultaneous campaigns. “The days when we could publish an ad in Hamodia and Yated Ne’eman and be done with it are over,” said party campaign officials. “Now we are approaching every community with a unique message.” This is because every Haredi community responded differently to the coronavirus crisis: “If we need to tell the Belz Hasidim that their representatives helped to continue on as normal, we need to explain to the Ger Hasidim that their representatives helped to stop routine life. It’s very complex.”

Another challenge is Bezalel Smotrich, because voters’ disappointment with Haredi lawmakers will play into his hands. “He is trying to take half a Knesset seat of embittered voters” from us, admit UTJ officials. It seems the party is now nearing the finish line out of breath. The only thing that can fire up its voters is the meeting of the Council of Torah Sages scheduled for this week, said campaign officials.

Labor Party

The party that almost disappeared during the term of Amir Peretz as chairman has been resurrected since Merav Michaeli was elected to lead the Labor Party – and now, from both the right and the left, other parties are trying to eat away at its strength. The decision by Peretz and Itzik Shmuli to join Netanyahu’s government – in violation of their promises – is still casting its shadow over the party, and Meretz is taking advantage of this to claim that deserters from Labor could still join up with Netanyahu this time too. At the same time, Michaeli and Ibtisam Mara’ana have given the party a “leftist” image, which is making it difficult to attract voters from the center, and Kahol Lavan, which is marketing itself as the successor to the historic Labor party – and has won over support in Labor’s traditional bastions of kibbutzim and moshavim.

Labor’s campaign in the final stretch will emphasize Michaeli’s feminist positions, the only woman who is expected to lead a party in the next Knesset, after polls have shown that most of those voting for her will be women. Labor will continue to call on Benny Gantz to give up the race, in the hope that his voters will then support Michaeli.

In addition, Labor will make an attempt to identify Michaeli with Yitzhak Rabin: Avraham Shochat, Efraim Sneh and Moshe Shahal – who were Labor Party ministers in the Rabin government – have joined with other senior figures from the party in its past, including Amram Mitzna and Shlomo Ben Ami, in a video in which they call to vote for her. At the same time, the party wants to hide its recent past: Its name and logo almost don’t appear at all in its campaign videos, and they have given up their place for the letters representing the party on ballots (Emet in Hebrew, or truth) and its party slogan “Truth in Politics.”

Kahol Lavan

Benny Gantz’s party is set to present the following scenario to the public over the coming days: No one will be able to form a coalition after the election, so Israel is on its way to a fifth election cycle. Therefore, the question is not who will be the next prime minister, but rather how to block what Kahol Lavan calls the “April plot.”

Gantz warns again that Netanyahu intends to fire cabinet ministers from his party and depose Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit for the purpose of halting his corruption trial and effectively attaining a one-man rule.

The party’s message is that only Kahol Lavan’s presence in the next Knesset can prevent this from happening. Another message is that Netanyahu can only form a government if Naftali Bennett’s Yamina has enough seats, and Gantz hopes to attract Yamina voters with this argument.

Religious Zionism

In the last days before the election, Religious Zionism is expected to focus on its base, the national-religious public, a voter group also being wooed by Yamina. The message Bezalel Smotrich’s party will try to convey is that only a vote for it can ensure the establishment of a right-wing Netanyahu-led government, whereas voting for Bennett’s Yamina party will lead to a left-wing government.

Along with that, the party will try to recruit voters from the margins of the ultra-Orthodox community, as well as Likud supporters wishing to ensure that Religious Zionism pass the 3.25-percent electoral threshold. Likud shares this aspiration, which is why Netanyahu’s party has refrained from campaigning in communities likely to vote for Smotrich.

The party is prepearing for the possibility of finding itself close to the threshold in the coming opinion polls. In such a case, Religious Zionism plans a last-minute “Gevalt” campaign, arguing it’s inconceivable that there be no party representing religious Zionism in the next Knesset.

Meretz

Several polls have forecast that Meretz will not pass the electoral threshold, and the party will be battling for survival over the next few days. Michaeli’s victory in Labor’s leadership race led many voters, particularly women, to shift to supporting her – and Meretz fears the poll results will lead even more voters to abandon the party out of a fear their votes will be wasted if the party is left outside the Knesset.

Meretz is now running two campaigns. The campaign in Hebrew will ramp up the party’s “Save Us” campaign, arguing that if Meretz falls Netanyahu will stay as prime minister, while Meretz in the Knesset will block his chances of forming a new government.

Meretz will campaign on the left’s diplomatic issues and separation of religion and the state, in an attempt to differentiate itself from Labor. Meretz also argues that the polls do not necessarily reflect the true situation. Meretz is also expected to campaign among the Arab and Druze communities, on the assumption that this could provide the party with its “safety net” of a seat and a half’s worth of votes. But the party is having a hard time in estimating what Arab turnout will be.

United Arab List

The United Arab List is quite pleased by the latest polls and the upward trend in expected voter turnout among Israel’s Arab citizens, and party officials are certain it will pass the electoral threshold.

The United Arab List is well aware of the Likud’s attempts to appeal to voters from its base, and a senior party official said that this week the party will make an effort to block them. “We will not allow Netanyahu to steal votes from the Arab community,” he said.

Over the weekend, the party, which split from the Joint List ahead of the election campaign, presented five issues it plans to address after the election, including the fight against crime, planning and construction and reducing poverty.