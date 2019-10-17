Netanyahu Signs Deal With Right-wing Backers to Block Gantz-left Coalition

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a meeting of Likud party members at the Knesset in Jerusalem on October 3, 2019.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed another agreement on Wednesday with right-wing supporters aimed at making it more difficult for Kahol Lavan's Benny Gantz to try to forge a minority government with center-left backers.

In the additional agreement with his bloc of 55 the right-wing party heads pledge to support only a coalition headed by Netanyahu that includes their bloc, or a national unity government with a rotating premiership.

"If, perish the thought, a minority government is sworn in with the support of Joint list or part of it, we will not join this government at any time, we will vote against it and work in any way to bring it down,” the agreement says.

The deal came as talks for a new government were deadlocked. Netanyahu has another week to try and form a coalition before President Reuven Rivlin could give Gantz the opportunity to do so.

The possibility that Yisrael Beiteinu Chairman Avigdor Lieberman and Gantz would support a minority government backed externally by the Joint List and the Democratic Union worries Netanyahu, who has been trying for the past few weeks to extract a commitment from Lieberman he would not be a part of such a coalition.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday Lieberman did not deny that such a scenario exists, but called it “spin” and said he would not discuss it.

“Do they want to sit and negotiate seriously with us? First of all, let them break up the Haredi-messianic bloc and then we’ll talk about everything,” he wrote.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) criticized attempts on the right to block the establishment of a left-wing government supported by Lieberman.

“I don’t understand my colleagues who are trying to extract a commitment from Lieberman not to be a bridge to a minority government of the left and the Arabs,” he tweeted on Wednesday. It’s not a bad idea at all.

"A government like that won’t survive too long and after that the right wing will win the election big time.”

The latest agreement follows a deal Netanyahu announced after last month's election that the right-wing parties had agreed to negotiate with him as one bloc. “Shas, United Torah Judaism, Habayit Hayehudi and Hayamin Hehadash, decided unanimously that we’re going to negotiate together for the establishment of a government under my leadership,” he said at the time.