Netanyahu Should Have Thanked Biden for Paying the Check, but He Couldn't Help Himself

Laying a wreath on Theodor Herzl’s grave during a visit here in 2010, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said: “You don’t have to be a Jew in order to be a Zionist.” For 50 years, ever since he entered politics, Biden has been considered a “true friend” of Israel. Consistently “falling in line” with Jerusalem, lending a hand more than his colleagues in the Democratic Party, certainly the way it looks now.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went to war in the Gaza Strip with starting conditions that were a dream, at least with regard to the international community. His favorite world leaders, demihaare-dictators like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, are applauding us. The Western European leadership, which tends to look at the picture in a more balanced way, is weaker than ever. The United Nations and the European Union, about whose every word or step we used to worry, are wraiths. There isn’t even a phantom sense of power there. And in the White House, the international pivot, sits a friend like a brother of ours.

But Netanyahu knows no limits and he shows no respect for anything or anyone. That is his nature. Only a person without a credit card could stretch his (international) credit line to its very limit and beyond, with that sense of entitlement and the uncontrollable impulse, stemming from megalomania, to poke his finger in everyone’s eye.

Biden came with good intentions despite Netanyahu’s gung-ho support of the previous occupant, Donald Trump. A move tantamount to a crime, and certainly stupidity, in Jerusalem-Washington relations. The president met us halfway, despite what is going on in his party, which is rapidly hemorrhaging supporters of Israel. Despite the cadre of professional officials, many of them from the Obama era, are less than happy about the generous defensive umbrella the boss is giving Israel.

Open gallery view President Joe Biden speaks about a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, in the Cross Hall of the White House, Thursday, May 20, 2021 Credit: Evan Vucci / AP

After their fourth phone conversation in about a week, in which the president finally requested that the fighting be stopped, Netanyahu should have thanked Biden profusely and pocketed the credit he is sure to need in future, particularly with regard to Iran. Instead, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a challenge to counter the statement from the White House. That’s our Bibi: He ate the apple and thew the credit into the yard.

Immediately thereafter, top Republicans from the party’s Trumpian wing arose and needled the White House for aiming to end the bloodshed. It’s not clear if Netanyahu had a hand in that, but this has always been his method: to sic his Republican pals on the Democrats, meddling in Congress as though it were the Yamina party.

The rivers of testosterone in the nonstop broadcasts in Israel and the heaps of generals and commentators who are gushing over the mightiness and adding a word about “the day after,” “the exit point” and “searing consciousness” aren’t impressing the chilly international media. Public opinion, for the most part, is less flattering. Battalions of journalists have come to report from the holy land to the world capitals. They have been providing intensive coverage of what is happening, right from the start of the seething on the Temple Mount and in its environs.

The international ear is bent more toward the Palestinian narrative. The Sheikh Jarrah riots, the clashes at Damascus Gate, the unprecedented firing of stun grenades into Al-Aqsa Mosque and the bullying provocations of MK Itamar Ben-Gvir and his confederates from the extreme right – all of these have not helped to paint us in particularly flattering colors.

No, the international media isn’t embarrassed to mention Netanyahu’s’ legal tangle, his political distress and the fact that it was a transitional government that embarked on this war and not an elected government. And there are some who remind their audiences that in 2018-19 about 1,800 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel, there were weekly border skirmishes and fields in Israel’s containment zone often went up in flames. And that then, for some reason, Netanyahu made things smooth for Hamas. Not war, not toppling high-rise buildings – at most the symbolic bombing of a few dunes defined as “terror infrastructure.”

Targeting the police commissioner

The world is not ignoring what is happening within Israel: Jewish-Arab tension that interested parties on both sides fanned until it exploded in Jerusalem, the rock of our existence, and in Gaza, the thorn in our backside – and in the mixed cities.

The world takes an interest in our domestic conflicts. And top people in the Democratic Party and the Biden administration are talking about them. If only we could see their internal memos about Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, whose real title is minister of keeping Netanyahu in power. This week his intentional criminal neglect peaked with his ugly attack on the police chief he himself had chosen and to whom he entrusted the royal family’s safety.

Open gallery view Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, in Jerusalem last month. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

At first, Commissioner Kobi Shabtai acted exactly as his superiors expected: with alleged intentions of limiting investigations of corruption in favor of routine policing; with the violent and irresponsible police conduct on the Temple Mount. Then he began to recognize the magnitude of his position, the weight of the mission.

His first change in direction came with the Mount Meron debacle. Shabtai, convinced of his rightness, wanted an official commission of inquiry. Ohana stopped him from sending the attorney general a letter about the matter for fear of his own fate.

Rotation in the wind

On Thursday evening of last week, a security briefing was scheduled for opposition leader Yair Lapid with Netanyahu at defense headquarters in the Kirya in Tel Aviv. Lapid was on his way to deliver a televised statement . He was wearing a blue suit and blue tie, looking presentable. Netanyahu, as is proper when there is a war on, wore a black T-shirt and jacket – Lapid’s preferred fashion statement in the past. “We’ve traded,” said Lapid to Netanyahu. To the former’s chagrin and the latter’s delight, that was he sum total of the exchange between them. At least in this current round.

The two of them entered the reception room together, just as the rising star of Channel 12 News, Yair Sherki, appeared on the screen, with a scoop: “Bennett has pulled out of the government for change.” Netanyahu and Lapid paused and, shoulder to shoulder, watched the report together. Their expressions were frozen, described someone who was in the vicinity. They didn’t react, they didn’t blink, they didn’t exchange looks. As though they were watching a lion take apart an antelope on the National Geographic Channel.

Sherki finished his report and the two of them entered a room, together with the prime minister’s military secretary, Brig. Gen. Avi Bluth. Outside the room people waited to see whether at some point Bluth would come out – a clear sign that the conversation had segued into politics. That didn’t happen. Bluth and Lapid exited together. The latter was driven a distance of two minutes away to Beit Sokolov, home of the Israel Journalists Association. He presented himself before the microphones and, addressing himself to Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett, said: You’ve made a mistake.

The fighting with Hamas is about to end. The violence in the mixed cities is waning. Twelve days from now Lapid will have come to the end of his mandate to form a new government and the decision will be sent to the Knesset. Nothing has changed in the Israeli reality but there is no longer a possibility that a government of change will arise. The man upon whom everything depended frightened himself. Indeed it’s not a walk in the park, being prime minister. There are challenges. There are crises. When things get tough, as the American saying goes, the tough get going. When things get tough, Bennett has proved, the faint-hearted drop their weapons and flee the battlefield.

Thus, three options remain: 1. Netanyahu somehow manages to establish a government, with some kind of rotation, and with someone or other; 2. The Knesset passes the law for direct election of the prime minister and the election is held in the middle of the summer; 3. We go for a Knesset election around the beginning of October. Let us recall: On November 17, Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz automatically becomes the prime minister, unless the law is changed.

The political wheel never stops spinning, even when the boss is busy with security briefings. Barrages of reports of supposed talks about establishing a rotation government are launched at us: in one, Gantz gets the first term, in another it’s New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar, and preceding them, as we recall, it was Bennett. A Turkish bazaar of absurd proposals. More precisely: froth on the water’s surface.

When Netanyahu was on the skids, he offered Bennett the first go at being prime minister, for only one year while he, “the alternate,” runs the country’s foreign affairs and returns for three and a half years. Now, when his situation has improved, it doesn’t occur to him to give Sa’ar two or two and half years in the role. Not really. The only person working on this, at his own initiative, is Religious Zionist MK Bezalel Smotrich, who is guilty of the non-establishment of a “totally total” right-wing government (with support from the United Arab List).

In some imaginary world, in which Netanyahu is an honest man whose word is his word, and in which an agreement signed by him is upheld, a package deal of this sort (with any of the three whose names have come up) could be possible. A rotation government, in which Netanyahu serves as the alternate for a period of at least a year and a half, while the serving prime minister has all the authority, would be preferable to a fifth election, which is the embodiment of madness. However, the Israeli political scene is not La La Land and Netanyahu is not Ryan Gosling. Everyone knows who the initiator is, and what his initiatives are worth.

The picture is clear to the potential partners who discover their name in a news item ginned up to see which way the wind is blowing: Netanyahu is just checking who will be lured into his Little Red Riding Hood trap. Let’s say Gantz enters into negotiations. Within X amount of time, Bibi will slither away from him at the last minute, deny any relationship (like in the lengthy, denied love affair with MK Mansour Abbas of the United Arab List), and whoopsy daisy, Gantz is wiped out in the next election. The same holds true for Sa’ar.

Of the three, incidentally, Bennett is in the worst political and electoral situation. Therefore, Likud isn’t even bothering to release in his direction, again, any similar trial balloon for rotation. He has done his bit; he can go now.

A bridge too far

At the beginning of this week, after the wave of violent disturbances in Lod, a number of Arab mayors decided to go there for what was defined as a visit to calm things down. United Arab List chairman Mansour Abbas joined them. The mayors toured the city and entered a mosque. As they sat there, a video flashed onto the screens of their mobile phones: Abbas, alongside Lod Mayor Yair Revivo, touring the synagogue that was damaged in the riots. Abbas spoke words of condemnation and also words of reconciliation, but one sentence sent his colleagues into state of shock: “We are prepared to take part in restoring synagogues that have been damaged, and I will lead this.”

“What the hell was he thinking?” a source involved in Arab politics said to me. “Getting photographed with Revivo, who is known for his tough attitude towards Arabs, who was head of Netanyahu’s campaign headquarters in the election, and promising to repair a synagogue? Where is he going to get the money for the repairs? Donations from Arab citizens?”

The head of the Islamic Movement in Taibeh, Khaled Azzam, issued an angry message to the media in which he demanded to hear “sharp messages from the movement and MK Abbas.” The Higher Arab Monitoring Committee headed by Mohammad Barakeh gave Abbas the brushoff. Lawmakers from his party began to express reservations. The No. 2 in the United Arab List, Mazen Ghnaim, formerly the mayor of Sakhnin and a veteran politician, was the first to reach the obvious conclusion: Now is the time to put a stop to the independent party adventure and rejoin the Joint List.

When Ghnaim (who is not a member of the Islamic Movement) proposes publicly to the battered head of his party to return to the divorced partners he abandoned, whom he hates, he knows very well that going back will be going to Canossa, an act of penance. The heads of the Joint List, Ayman Odeh (Hadash) and Ahmad Tibi (Ta’al), whom the recent events have strengthened, will not receive him with open arms. They will make mincemeat of him, kebabs, someone who knows told me.

Many of the leaders of the Islamic Movement are fed up with Abbas and his conduct, including lawmakers from his own party. They weren’t enthusiastic about the torrid romance with Netanyahu or the hugs and backslaps with coalition chairman Miki Zohar, Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Knesset speaker Yariv Levin (aka Abbas’s minder), all Likudniks, in the Knesset chamber. They were embarrassed by the sick, nearly sadomasochistic relationship that developed between him and Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, heads of the racist religious faction. They insulted him, incited against him and taunted him, but he didn’t budge from his support in principle for a government with their participation. And people say Naftali Bennett is sado?

For a moment Abbas blazed across the political firmament like a meteor, and like a meteor he has plummeted swiftly back to earth. In a general election it is doubtful he will manage to garner enough votes to make it into the Knesset on his own. And it is very doubtful he will continue to receive carte blanche from his party’s religious council, or even the mandate to lead this party. His fall is collateral damage from Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Madam President?

What is being called the “race” for the presidency in effect ended Wednesday at midnight, with the closing of the list of candidates. The marginal figures dropped off like autumn leaves. There remain Isaac Herzog, whom for the record we will call “the leading candidate,” and Miriam Peretz. At the last moment, she managed to gather the required number of Knesset members’ signatures, plus 1 (11 in total). Herzog brought nearly triple that number (27). His signatories come from all the parties in the legislature, apart from the Arab-majority Joint List and the United Arab List. Peretz’s signatures, with one exception, are all from parties on the right.

In a nutshell, here is a picture of the race: Herzog is an all-Israeli candidate. Peretz is a candidate of the right. One of her enthusiastic supporters is the Kahanist former MK Michael Ben-Ari. Herzog is far from being the ideal president, if such a person exists. He is calculating, cautious, sometimes as startled as a forest creature. However, he is pleasant, wants only the best, is experienced in the rules of diplomacy, is known in world capitals and is well-liked by most of his former colleagues in the Knesset.

In the past few days the MKs have become acquainted with a Miriam Peretz who is somewhat different from the persona she has marketed for years, with enveloping enthusiasm, in the Israeli media: a blunt, sometimes aggressive woman. To one lawmaker who told her he would be voting for Herzog, she promised in a chilling tone that she would remember who had supported her and who hadn’t. She scolded a Knesset member who refused to give Peretz her signature because it is expected of a woman to vote for a woman.

To others she said that if she lives in the president’s official residence it will be a Sabbath-observant home, as opposed to the current residence. This is a problematic statement. By definition, the president’s residence is “Sabbath-observant” in its practices as an institution. Who cares if the tenant watches television or talks on the phone on the weekend? Even the ultra-Orthodox aren’t there.

Bottom line, there is nothing in Miriam Peretz’s CV that makes her a suitable candidate for president. The president is an important diplomatic post and a branch of the government for delicate missions. Here it is necessary to send a precisely worded message to Biden, there it is necessary to proceed with the utmost caution, as when German Chancellor Angela Merkel brings up the subject of the submarines. Being an underdog in the race, or a consensual character with a touching, sad story doesn’t qualify you for the position.

Phone pals

Two weeks ago on Friday, May 7, Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked celebrated her 45th birthday. The prime minister phoned. This was not to congratulate her but rather to share his troubles with her, their joint troubles, and find out what could be done. The government for change was simmering in the pot, to her displeasure and concern. At the Temple Mount, tempers were already seething, but nothing hinted at what was going to develop 72 hours later.

Only existential fear on the part of the caller in addition to a meeting of interests could have produced a phone call like that. In ordinary times, he is strictly prohibited from talking to her. But as noted, it wasn’t ordinary times. They were both trying with all their might to thwart the government that was cooking. The situation was looking desperate, on the verge of terminal.

Sources who were privy to the content of the conversation say it was a lengthy one. Shaked spoke to Netanyahu very assertively. In the coming days a government would arise, she told him, and I have nothing of practical import to say to you. (That is, her chances of thwarting the move were nil.) She bawled him out for not ceasing his efforts to split Yamina, draw out defectors and apply brutal pressure to members of the caucus. She scolded him for the way he and his people were ceaselessly attacking Bennett, when the main culprit in the lack of success in the efforts to form a right-wing and ultra-Orthodox government is Smotrich and the veto he imposed on the United Arab List.

Netanyahu said to her that he believes he has one defector from the other camp in hand (bringing him up only to 60, one shy of the number of Knesset members he needs). The conversation ended on a pessimistic note. Shaked went back to celebrating her birthday (after updating Bennett). Her interlocutor prepared for an emotion-filled weekend at the Balfour Street residence, which commentators and politicians, Likud politicians included, assessed would be his last before Bennett was sworn in. And 72 hours later everything turned upside down.