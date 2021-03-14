Netanyahu’s Dream Government Is a Nightmare for Everyone Else

Nine days before the election, the only thing that is indisputably clear is that an electoral impasse is just as likely as an outright winner.

In other words, the chances of a Netanyahu-led governing coalition based on an alliance of right wing, extreme right and ultra-Orthodox parties, or an “anti-Netanyahu” coalition involving the parties of Yair Lapid, Avigdor Lieberman, Gideon Sa’ar and Merav Michaeli, or a deadlock leading to a fifth election in the summer, are all equally plausible with each having a roughly 33-percent chance of happening.

There are a multitude of scenarios and permutations leading to this electoral uncertainty, and it would be a torturous waste of readers’ time to get into them all. All of the permutations are based on averages of opinion polls, but this time around they may be potentially misleading: a two-year-old, stale sample is being used; the relative electoral groups’ weight ascribed by the pollsters may be skewed; and respondents’ fatigue and disinterest is overwhelming.

The scenarios are also constructed on the numerous and contradictory pledges the politicians have made: New Hope and Yamina – Sa’ar and Naftali Bennett’s parties, respectively – are both right wing. Both have pledged not to join a coalition led by Yesh Atid’s Lapid. Some count Bennett as a potential partner of the anti-Netanyahu bloc, but most think he would join Netanyahu in a minute. Lieberman vows not to sit with the ultra-Orthodox parties, who in turn have pledged their unwavering allegiance to Netanyahu.

So, if there are so many scenarios, based on so many moving parts, shaped by so many malleable variables and leading to electoral chaos and total uncertainty, why am I burdening you with this column?

Because of one of those potential outcomes: the Netanyahu-led, right wing-extreme right-ultra-Orthodox coalition.

The magic number, as we’ve described before, is 61: Mr. Netanyahu’s bloc needs 61 seats to have a majority in the Knesset. As of now, the poll averages put him at 57 to 59 seats, after Bennett’s party already joined this hypothetical coalition. Other polls based on a much bigger sample size, conducted by some parties for internal use, give him far fewer seats, but that’s beside the point.

For the sake of this conversation, let’s do the math and award him the coveted 61 seats he so desperately wants to grant him possible immunity from his ongoing corruption trial.

According to this permutation, Likud gets 30 seats, the two ultra-Orthodox parties (Shas and United Torah Judaism) get a combined 16 seats, the far-right, Kahanist Religious Zionism party receives five seats and Bennett’s Yamina musters 10 seats. That brings us to 61.

This enables Netanyahu to form a coalition fair and square, especially if 350,000 self-described secular Israelis do not turn out to vote, as happened in the previous three elections in 2019 and 2020.

Alternatively, this bloc can end up with a borderline 59 to 60 seats but cross the threshold thanks to willing defectors from other parties, easily lured into a false and hypocritical sense of “making a difference inside the government.” Either way, this is Netanyahu’s only possible coalition.

What will this coalition represent and what will it do? This is where Netanyahu’s trial-evading dream becomes a national and perhaps international nightmare.

This would be – by its members’ own admissions, publicly stated positions and professed principles – a xenophobic, homophobic, misogynistic, bigoted, antidemocratic, anti-secular, anti-judicial-system government. As one of the first Jewish political analysts in history, the prophet Isaiah, presciently observed: “I will also give thee for a light of the nations, that My salvation may be unto the end of the earth.”

This potential coalition’s sole, exclusive raison d’être will be to enable Mr. Netanyahu to gradually end his legal problems and trial, where he is accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. In that respect, this is a patently antidemocratic coalition.

His attacks on the attorney general, the state prosecution and the courts will likely intensify, and could lead to legislation overriding or circumventing the courts. His semi-authoritarian war on Israel’s precarious liberal democracy and the Supreme Court will most likely increase with a vengeance.

On the relationship between state and religion, the government will proclaim a hollow adherence to the status quo, but proceed with anti-secular legislation, fortifying the ultra-Orthodox hold on all issues related to religion. Questions like who is a Jew, who is a rabbi, who can convert, who can pray where, who can marry or divorce and on whose authority – all of these will be decided exclusively by Netanyahu’s Haredi partners, in return for their loyalty to Netanyahu.

The Jewish Diaspora, particularly U.S. Jewry, will be further ignored and denigrated. This will be a natural continuation of Mr. Netanyahu’s political – and the ultra-Orthodox parties’ religious – alienation from overwhelmingly Reform, Conservative and Democratic Party-voting American Jews.

LGBT rights will stall or regress, and a weakened, under-siege Supreme Court might become unable to provide the community with legal protections over their rights.

The entire judiciary, the civil service, the constitutional and separation-of-powers gatekeepers, and the media will all be further incapacitated and marginalized as enemies of the “real people.”

Then there’s the minor issue of foreign policy. In this kind of coalition, Netanyahu’s survival will rely on the most extreme right-wing forces in Israel, including proud racists and homophobes. They will be legislating and implementing policies to that effect, while at the same time Israel will have to forge a relationship with the Biden administration, appeal to the American people, maintain its ties with Europe and peace agreement with Jordan, and face a difficult investigation from the International Criminal Court.

This scenario may sound apocalyptic to some of you. It only has a 33 percent chance of transpiring, and I don’t believe it will – but don’t say you haven’t been warned.