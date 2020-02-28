Netanyahu Met With Rabbi Heard in Recording With Gantz Strategist Prior to Its Release

Netanyahu holds a strawberry as he speaks during a visit to a market in Jerusalem, February 28, 2020

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Wednesday with the rabbi who took part in the recorded conversation in which Benny Gantz's campaign strategist Yisrael Bachar is heard criticizing him.

On Friday, Gantz fired Bachar after the recording of him speaking with Rabbi Guy Habura was leaked to the media the previous day. Habura is friends with Netanyahu's personal attorney, Amit Hadad.

Bachar is heard saying in the recording published by Channel 12 News that Gantz might "endanger Israel," and that he doesn't have the courage "to strike in Iran."

The Likud party said it did not receive the recording prior to its publication, but did not deny that Netanyahu and Habura were present at the same place together.

Netanyahu and Habura's meeting took place in the LeTorah Vehora'ah Yeshiva in Tel Aviv, which is considered a bastion of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, whose leader Arye Dery said he would back Netanyahu to form the next government. Nevertheless, Shas leaders were furious over Netanyahu’s unusual visit.

Habura asked to meet with Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the spiritual leader of the United Torah Judaism party, before the recording was aired, but the meeting was eventually cancelled.

In the recording, Bachar is heard speaking with an anonymous associate, whose voice was disguised, saying that Kahol Lavan lawmaker Omer Yankelevich had harshly criticized Gantz.

When Bachar's interlocutor says that Kahol Lavan would "make the wrong decision," and "halt attempts to attack in Iran," to which Bachar replied: "I know, that's the man."

The ultra-Orthodox online news site Kikar Hashabbat was the first to report that Haburah was the one with whom Habura spoke in the leaked tape.

Bachar said in the recording that Yankelevich called the Kahol Lavan leader “stupid and a total loser," and that he must not be prime minister.

Yankelevich categorically denied the remarks attributed to her by Bachar in the recordings.

"The distorted statements that were allegedly attributed to me, by the means of distorting secret recordings of adviser Bachar, are a sad expression of taking things out of contexts and distorting what is said, which is the legacy of Netanyahu and his people to the Israeli society," she said, adding that she was proud to serve in a party with a leader that allows its members to make their opinions and criticism heard.

Gantz said that Bachar had been the victim of planned ambush that included “personal exploitation, the use of improper means and fraud,” and he will take legal action on the matter., adding that the recording were edited to serve the interests of those whose “goal is to keep Netanyahu in power. “The manipulative involvement of political players will also be revealed soon,” Gantz said.

After his firing, Bachar said that “The incident reported is part of a campaign of fraud and an attempt to deceive, which reached a new height of disgrace.”

Bachar served as Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's strategic adviser before taking the job in Kahol Lavan's election campaigns in both April and September. In an interview with Channel 13 News ahead of the April 9, 2019 election, Bachar said he believed the leaking of private conversation caused Kahol Lavan "to lose two to three Knesset seats."

Likud said in a statement: “This was a public visit that was documented from the beginning to the end with the participation of hundreds of students and dozens of rabbis, as part of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s efforts to lower the voter turnout for [Kahanist party leader] Itamar Ben-Gvir.”