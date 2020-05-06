Netanyahu-Gantz Deal at Center of Marathon Knesset Session Day Before Deadline

Netanyahu votes digitally at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem, May 6, 2020

The Knesset has begun voting Wednesday on amending some of the country’s basic laws in order to allow the coalition agreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud and Benny Gantz's Kahol Lavan to be carried through.

Both Netanyahu and Gantz are taking part in the vote, which touches on 1,000 reservations about the bill and could be carried into Thursday morning.

The Knesset’s mandate to propose a candidate to form a government, which President Reuven Rivlin transferred to it from Kahol Lavan leader Benny Gantz last month, expires on Thursday, and supporters of the deal hope to complete the third and final vote by the end of that day.

Lawmakers, some wearing masks, were scattered throughout the Knesset, in the guest gallery and in the media gallery to ensure social distancing. Near the temporary seats were installed electronic voting stations to assist in the voting.

The gap between supporters of the legislation and those opposed in the plenum was significant: At the beginning of the vote 72 were recorded, compared to 39 against, so the likely opposition’s ability to challenge Likud and Kahol Lavan is low. The vote was preceded by debates on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A Kahol Lavan source has said that if the legislation debated in the Knesset isn't passed by the end of Thursday, the party would not recommend to Rivlin that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be reappointed, causing the deal to collapse.

On Monday, lawmakers gave preliminary approval to the amendments to the Basic Law on Government and the Basic Law on the Knesset. The legislation is mainly a set of sanctions on Likud or Kahol Lavan if either were to violate the agreement. It also includes a provision requiring a supermajority of 70 lawmakers to repeal it.

Last week lawmaker Yair Lapid, leader of Yesh Atid-Telem, said his party would provide Netanyahu with the majority necessary to cancel the agreement if he were to cancel the rotation deal and hold a new election.

If passed, the legislative changes are supposed to remain in effect during the term of the next government alone.

