Netanyahu Fails to Secure Majority With Bennett's Support in New Israeli Election Poll

Parties that have ruled out joining a coalition with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would receive 58 seats out of the Knesset’s 120 if the upcoming election were held now, according to a Channel 13 poll released Tuesday.

The combined number of seats received in the poll by Netanyahu’s Likud, the two ultra-Orthodox parties, the far-right-Kahanist Religious Zionism, and the right-wing Yamina party was also 58.

Channel 13 poll Likud 29 Yesh Atid 20 Yamina 11 New Hope 9 Joint List 8 Shas 7 United Torah Judaism 7 Yisrael Beiteinu 7 Labor 6 Religious Zionism 5 Meretz 4 Kahol Lavan 4 United Arab List 4

The United Arab List party, which split off from the Joint List alliance of parties this year, partly because of opposition to his willingness to cooperate with Likud, received four seats in the poll; if these were the real results, and Yamina, with its 11 seats, backed Likud along with the ultra-Orthodox parties, the UAL’s support would allow Netanyahu to form a coalition.

The poll gave the New Hope party, founded by Gideon Sa’ar, formerly of Likud, nine seats – two less than in Channel 13’s previous poll a week prior, and his poorest showing so far in the channel’s polling.

It also had three parties – Meretz, Kahol Lavan, and the UAL – receiving four seats, the minimum possible number, as a party that does not meet a 3.25-percent threshold receives no seats.

Likud would receive 29 seats if the election were held today, according to the poll – two more than in the previous one. Opposition leader Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid, meanwhile, would receive 20 and be the second-largest party, according to the poll, an improvement of one seat.

The poll had the Joint List receiving eight seats; United Torah Judaism seven; Yisrael Beiteinu seven; Labor six; Shas six; and Religious Zionism five.

The poll surveyed 712 people online, and its margin of error was 3.6 percent.