Netanyahu Discovers Arabs Just Before the Election, but Do Voters Actually Believe Him?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rare visits to the Arab cities of Tira and Umm al-Fahm last week were received with suspicion in the Israeli Arab community, considering the timing: a week after the Knesset dissolved and an election was scheduled for March 23.

The stated purpose of the visits was to encourage Israeli Arabs to get coronavirus vaccinations, but many in the community viewed them as a political play with a single purpose – taking advantage of the rift within the Joint List electoral alliance of largely Arab parties to get Arab voters to vote for the prime minister’s Likud party.

The suspicions were further buttressed by Likud lawmakers’ recent comments about appealing directly to Arab voters. Tzachi Hanegbi spoke of “stealing the votes of Mansour Abbas,” the leader of the United Arab List, one of the four parties making up the Joint List election slate. Meanwhile, Public Security Minister Amir Ohana has presented a plan to curb crime in the Arab community.

Sources also expect Netanyahu to soon seek cabinet approval for a plan to address violence in the Arab community. It’s the same plan that has been under discussion for a year, on one of the most burning issues for the Israeli Arab community. But for the time being, the community appears apathetic to the attempts to court it.

According to official Likud figures, the party received about 11,000 votes in Arab and Druze communities in the last Knesset election, in March 2020, and apparently hundreds of additional Arab votes in mixed Arab-Jewish towns. That’s a bit more than the two elections in 2019, when the party received about 9,000 votes in these locations each time. The party is expecting considerably more Arab votes this time around.

“There’s a positive mood toward Likud among the Arab public,” said Patin Mula, a Druze deputy minister in the Prime Minister Office and a Likud lawmaker who is 29th on the party’s Knesset slate. “We expect substantially more votes in the Arab and Druze locales, and from our standpoint, every addition is welcome,” he said. Netanyahu’s appeal to the Arab public will focus on fighting crime in the Arab community, economic issues and the recent normalization of Israel’s relations with several Arab countries, he explained.

Other Likud members said a campaign directed at the Arab community and the approval of programs benefiting it were not enough, however. The effort also needed to include increasing the number of Arab candidates on the party’s Knesset slate, they said.

For his part, Lt. Col. (res.) Hassan al-Heib, who chairs the Likud branch in the Beit Netofa Valley in the north, said slots need to be reserved for Arabs among the top ten candidates on the Likud slate “and even the promise of an economy minister from Arab society.” Al-Heib warned that without expanding the number of Arab candidates, it will be impossible to boost Likud’s Arab support.

“Netanyahu has been in the political arena for many years and just last weekend decided ‘to change direction,” he said. “Arab citizens will only buy this if there is a genuine change in representation.”

Every vote a double victory

But it’s not only Likud that is courting Arab voters. So are other right-wing parties, such as former Likud member Gideon Sa’ar’s new party, and parties on the center-left, which are calling for reserved Arab slots on their slates.

“The situation of the Joint List and a sense that it is splintering whet the appetite of the parties to nibble into Arab society,” said Salim Brik, a researcher on Arab society and a political science lecturer at Haifa University and the Open University. Every Arab vote that shifts to Likud or to another right-wing party constitutes a double victory, because it adds to the right-wing bloc in the Knesset while also contributing to the breakup of the Joint List and eroding support for the center-left, he remarked.

“There are Arab voters who have voted for parties such as Kahol Lavan and the Labor Party and who have been disappointed, and it’s not out of the question that they would switch to Likud since they are not opposed in principle to Zionist parties,” Brik said. People who voted for the Joint List in the last elections as a collective act but are not committed Joint List voters could vote for Zionist parties this time around, or not vote at all, “which would serve the right wing,” Brik predicted.

“The Likud campaign will serve the interest of the party and Netanyahu, which is to reduce Arab representation and ensure a majority for the Netanyahu camp in the Knesset,” even if the campaign doesn’t attract additional Arab votes, he said.

According to Yousef Makladeh, director of the Statnet Institute, opinion polls taken in recent weeks and months show a clear upward trend of support among the country’s Arabs for Zionist parties, including Likud. Nevertheless, he added, the most significant polling finding is the declining readiness of Arab voters to turn out and vote at all – from 65 percent in the March 2020 election to 55 percent last week.

Prof. Mustafa Kabha, a historian who researches Arab society and was actively involved in the creation of the Joint List, was skeptical about the prospect of wide support for Likud among Arab voters. It is incorrect to portray Arab society as “lacking a backbone and naïve” and prepared to shift its support overnight to Netanyahu, he said.

“I don’t think a massive shift of Arab votes to Likud will come to pass, and anyone who talks about one or two Likud [Knesset] seats from Arab society is greatly exaggerating,” Kabha remarked. “In my view, Likud’s main goal is to drive a wedge and take advantage of the shaky mood in the Joint List to lower voter turnout and create a sense of revulsion over the entire political system.”

As of last weekend, he said, there is no indication that the Joint List will continue to exist in its current format in the next election. “Netanyahu and Likud are taking advantage of this to the very end,” he concluded.