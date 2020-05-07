Majority of Knesset Members Formally Endorse Netanyahu for Prime Minister

Seventy-two out of 120 Knesset members, including all members of Benny Gantz's Kahol Lavan party, formally endorsed Benjamin Netanyahu for prime minister, paving the way for the formation of a permanent government after about a year of political deadlock.

The lawmakers' signatures were delivered to President Reuven Rivlin, who may officially task Netanyahu with forming a government as early as Thursday. The law gives the president up to two days to do so.

skip - Annexation isn't the end of the world. Listen to Gideon Levy

For Israel and Palestine, annexation isn't the end of the world. Listen to Gideon Levy

As soon as Netanyahu is given the mandate to form a government, he would have 14 days to do so. If he fails, the Knesset will be dissolved and Israel will go to a fourth back-to-back election cycle.

Earlier on Thursday, the Knesset approved amendments to two basic laws which allow Netanyahu's Likud and Gantz's Kahol Lavan to fulfill their coalition agreement and enshrine in law the rotation between the two men as prime minister.

This follows the High Court of Justice ruling which struck down petitions against the coalition agreement, as well as petitions to bar a lawmaker with criminal charges from forming a government.

The amendments were approved by a majority of 72 to 36. The right-wing Yamina party, lawmakers from Yisrael Beiteinu, including Avigdor Lieberman and Merav Michaeli from the Labor party abstained.

Yamina, headed by Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, also did not recommend Netanyahu for prime minister.

Breaking news and analyses in your inbox Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

On Wednesday, Likud and Kahol Lavan released a joint statement saying the two parties agreed on the formation of a government and its swearing-in next Wednesday, on May 13.

Benny Gantz during a Knesset debate, May 7, 2020. Adina Wollman/Knesset Spokesperson's Office

Both Netanyahu and Gantz are took part in Thursday's vote, which initially had 1,000 reservations by opposing lawmakers. They have since withdrawn all of them.

The special law amendment committee convened early morning on Thursday for a two-hour debate to vote on the Likud and Kahol Lavan backed bill amending the Basic Law on the Government, which will extend the new government’s term to four years, meaning its term will end in 2024 instead of 2023.

The initial agreement between Kahol Lavan and Likud was to shorten the term of the 23rd Knesset by a year and five months, so that Netanyahu could serve as prime minister for 18 months, as would have Gantz once Netanyahu had concluded his term. According to the coalition deal, a bill to extend Netanyahu’s term could be brought for a Knesset vote if it has the support of at least 75 lawmakers.