Netanyahu and Gantz's Parties Amend Coalition Deal After High Court Hearing

The High Court discuss the legality of Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz's coalition agreement, May 5, 2020

The Likud and Kahol Lavan parties are expected to tell the High Court of Justice on Tuesday that they will shorten the period of a planned freeze in senior government appointments to 100 days after the next government is sworn in, rather than the six months mentioned in their coalition agreement. The parties also intend to remove from the agreement a ban on legislation that is not related to the coronavirus crisis for a set period.

An extended panel comprising 11 of the court’s 15 justices heard petitions against the coalition agreement on Monday. Justices criticized parts of the agreement, saying there was no clear connection between appointments and the coronavirus crisis.

“What’s the connection between the coronavirus and appointing a police commissioner?” High Court President Esther Hayut asked.

Justice Neal Hendel said: “If anything, an emergency like the coronavirus, which presents a challenge to the police, requires a permanent and unwavering appointment of a police commissioner – unlike the current situation.”

The parties also told the court that they were willing to pursue the deal regardless of promoting the so-called Norwegian Law. The proposed law would allow Kahol Lavan to "skip" members of the Yesh Atid-Telem faction when appointing replacements for ministers who resign from the Knesset. Kahol Lavan ran on a joint slate with Yesh Atid and Telem in the March 2 election. The factions have since split up due to differences over joining a Netanyahu-led government.

High Court President Esther Hayut hears arguments against the Netanyahu-Gantz coalition deal, May 4, 2020. Oren Ben Hakun

Following the hearing, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that if the court intervenes with the agreement, this “could increase the likelihood of a fourth election.”

Netanyahu added: “Our agreement with Kahol Lavan has been carefully constructed, very carefully, with great responsibility, and an appeal can increase the likelihood of a fourth election. I hope the High Court does not do so.”