Israel Election Poll: Far-right Party Allied With Kahanists Gains a Seat at Netanyahu's Expense

The far-right Religious Zionist party, which includes the Kahanist Otzma Yehudit faction, has strengthened at the expense of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud, a Channel 13 News poll predicted Sunday, nine days before Israelis head to the polls in the country's fourth election in two years.

The poll showed that if Israel's election was held today, Likud would receive 28 seats – one fewer than the channel's poll conducted last Tuesday.

Religious Zionism would secure six seats, gaining one seat at the Likud's expense. The landscape of the left and right wing blocs remains unchanged. The anti-Netanyahu bloc would receive 58 seats, and the pro-Netanyahu bloc would receive 47.

Channel 13 poll Likud 28 Yesh Atid 20 Yamina 11 Tikva Hadasha 9 The Joint List 8 UTJ 7 Yisrael Beteinu 7 Labor 6 Shas 6 Religious Zionism 6 Meretz 4 Kahol Lavan 4 United Arab List 4

According to the poll, Yesh Atid would win 20 seats, a number unchanged from the previous poll. Yamina would get 11, Tikva Hadasha would get nine, the Arab Joint List would get eight and both United Torah Judaism and Yirael Beteinu would get seven. Labor and Meretz would receive six and four seats respectively. Kahol Lavan and the United Arab List would both win four seats. The Economic Party would not pass the 3.25 percent electoral threshold.

The poll was conducted by Professor Camil Fuchs, and 707 voters participated in an online questionnaire. The poll has a 3.6 percent margin of error.