SUBSCRIBE NOW

Israel Election Countdown: A Special Briefing

What's Yair Lapid's plan, will Naftali Bennett really be kingmaker and can Netanyahu clinch it. WATCH this election briefing by Haaretz and Plus61J

Haaretz
Credit: Amos Biderman
Nine days to Israel's fourth election in two years, Haaretz's Anshel Pfeffer and Allison Kaplan Sommer dissect the upcoming election and answer viewers' questions.

Israeli election brief by Plus61J & Haaretz. WATCH

The special briefing was moderated by Plus61J Media Editor Michael Visontay, and supported by event partners Limmud Oz and Limmud Sydney.

