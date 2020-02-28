In Last Poll Before Election, Netanyahu's Lead Narrows as He Ties With Gantz

A Kahol Lavan election campaign poster, depicting party leader Benny Gantz, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 18, 2020.

With three days left until Israelis head to the polls for the third time this year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud and Benny Gantz's Kahol Lavan are predicted to tie at 33 Knesset seats each, according to the latest and final election poll published Friday by Israeli daily Yisrael Hayom, i24NEWS and Maagar Mochot.

According to this survey, Netanyahu's party is narrowing the lead it had over Gantz's outfit in the previous poll.

The right-wing bloc's momentum is also predicted to continue, although it still lacks a few Knesset seats to lead the next government, the poll predicts. The right-wing bloc is expected to get 57 seats, whereas the center-left bloc and the Joint List alliance of Arab-majority parties poll together at 56 seats, narrowing the gap predicted in previous polls by one seat.

The Joint List alone is projected to get 14 seats.

Moreover, 49 percent of respondents said Netanyahu is the most suited to serve as prime minister, while 35 percent favored Gantz for the job.

Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu is predicted to win seven seats, regaining one seat it lost in previous polls, and remains the party with the most power to break the parliamentary deadlock.

The Left-wing Labor-Gesher-Meretz slate, as well as Yamina, the right-wing coalition headed by Defense Minister Naftali Bennet, are both expected to win nine seats. The Ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism polled seven seats, and Shas eight.

As predicted in previous polls, the Kahanist party Otzma Yehudit fails to pass the 3.25 percent electoral threshold required to enter the Knesset.

