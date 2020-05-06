High Court of Justice Green Lights Netanyahu-Gantz Coalition Deal

The High Court of Justice on Wednesday struck down a petition to prevent a criminally indicted lawmaker from forming a government, as well as petitions againt the coalition agreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and Benny Gantz's Kahol Lavan, clearing the way for the two to form a government.

In their ruling, the 11 justices said there was no legal cause to intervene in the coalition agreement between the two parties.

"As the matter pertains to the terms of qualification as they are enshrined in law, a withstanding indicment against a member of Knesset does not prevent tasking him with forming a government, and as a result, to lead it," said the ruling.

The ruling added that despite the judicial difficulties that arise from the coalition deal between Likud and Kahol Lavan, "there was no room to intervene in any of its clauses, also in light of the amendments and clarifications made by the prime minister, Likud and Kahol Lavan."

High Court President Esther Hayut hears arguments against the Netanyahu-Gantz coalition deal, May 4, 2020.

The judges noted that the decision to ask President Reuven Rivlin to task a member of the Knesset with forming a government "involves broad political discretion. It is intended to translate voter law to support one of the Knesset members for the post of prime minister, through a majority of Knesset members who support the request. This is at the heart of the democratic process. External intervention in this process poses a serious violation of the principle of democracy that underlies our system of government."

The judges also said that the legal conclusion reached was "not to undermine the severity of the charges pending against Netanyahu … and the difficulty derived from the office of a prime minister accused of criminal activity. The role of the court is limited to examining the grounds for judicial review as prescribed by law. Therefore, when the court refuses to intervene in one appointment or the other, this is strictly regarding the law."

An extended panel comprising 11 of the court’s 15 justices heard petitions against the coalition agreement on Monday after hearing petitions against allowing a criminally indicted lawmaker to form a government on Sunday.

Netanyahu's trial in three corruption cases which include charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust is set to begin on May 24.

Meanwhile, the Knesset is voting on amending some of the country’s basic laws which would allow the two parties to fulfill their coalition deal. Concurrently, Likud and Kahol Lavan released a joint statement saying Netanyahu and Gantz agreed on the formation of a government and its swearing-in next Wednesday, on May 13, "after completing the necessary legislation on Wednesday night."

On Tuesday, Likud and Kahol Lavan informed the High Court that in response to the petitions they had shortened the period of a planned freeze in senior government appointments to 100 days after the next government is sworn in, rather than the six months mentioned in their agreement.

The parties also said they would give priority to legislation related to the coronavirus crisis for six months after the government is sworn in, but other legislation would not be prohibited.

In Monday’s session the justices said they objected to certain clauses in the agreement, noting that they had nothing to do with addressing the pandemic. The High Court is to hand down its decision on the petitions by Wednesday at midnight.

In his opinion to the High Court, Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit said there were no grounds for overturning the coalition agreement after it was amended. He said legal precedent only allows the court to intervene in extreme cases.

The parties also told the court that they were willing to pursue the deal whether or not legislation moved ahead on the so-called Norwegian Law. The proposed law would allow Kahol Lavan lawmakers who became ministers to resign from the Knesset and bring in other members of their faction, skipping over members of the Yesh Atid-Telem faction. Kahol Lavan ran on a joint slate with Yesh Atid and Telem in the March 2 election. The factions have since split up due to differences over joining a Netanyahu-led government.