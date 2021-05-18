Gideon Sa'ar Mulling Power Sharing Deal With Netanyahu, Despite Election Promise

Gideon Sa'ar, head of the New Hope party, is looking into a power-sharing government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Haaretz has learned.

Sa'ar has agreed to advance the initiative by the leader of the far-right Religious Zionism party, Betzalel Smotrich, after Naftali Bennett announced that establishing a "government of change" headed by him and Yair Lapid was off the table.

Sources in New Hope have said that Sa'ar "did not receive an offer from MK Smotrich and we do not know of one."

In recent days, Smotrich has presented this offer to both Netanyahu and Sa'ar via third parties. Significant obstacles stand in the way of forming such a government, including who would serve first as prime minister as part of a rotation deal, and the length of each term.

Another unresolved issue is whether Bennett's Yamina would join such a government. Before Bennett announced that attempts to form an anti-Netanyahu government were off the table, Netanyahu has offered him a similar power sharing deal.

Sa'ar, before and after the election, has repeatedly ruled out joining a Netanyahu-led government and all attempts by Netanyahu to convince him have failed. After Bennett announced that efforts to form a coalition with the center-left parties have failed, it seems that Sa'ar has changed his stance.