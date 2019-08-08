Arab Ex-lawmaker Haneen Zoabi, Balad Party to Be Indicted for Forgery, Fraud Pending a Hearing

Former lawmaker Haneen Zoabi and the Arab party Balad will be indicted pending a hearing for forgery and fraud relating to their reports on campaign funding filed to the state comptroller, the attorney general and state prosecutor announced Thursday.

Balad is suspected of having received from abroad some three million shekels ($862,650) and using the funds while pretending that the money had come in as donations. The party rejected the accusations, claiming they were part of "political persecution."

Among those facing an indictment subject to a hearing are former Balad central committee members and the party’s former secretary general.

Balad leaders and allies holding a press conference after the arrests, September 18, 2016. Abdullah Shama

Zoabi and some 35 other party officials allegedly provided the state comptroller with false reports on the sources of party funds during two election campaigns in 2013, one for the Knesset and the other for municipal elections.

The officials allegedly transferred millions of shekels to the party’s coffers and reported them as coming from hundreds of individual local donors, while in fact the funds came from a variety of Israeli and foreign sources – many of whom are forbidden to provide campaign contributions.

Zoabi and the others are suspected of aggravated fraud, attempted fraud, money laundering, aggravated forgery, using a forged document and forging corporate records.

Balad is one of the four Arab parties that make up the Joint List.