The Labor Party gave up Haifa, while Meretz and Yesh Atid fought over Tel Aviv – and Likud placed its entire focus on Netanyahu. Here’s how the parties spent their cash on paid advertising on Facebook and Google in the Nov. 1 Knesset election
Israel Election 2022
Election 2022
Election 2022
FULL RESULTS With all votes counted
Parties must achieve 3.25 percent of the vote to enter the Knesset
FULL RESULTS | With all votes counted
32
Likud
24
Yesh Atid
14
Religious Zionism
12
National Unity
11
Shas
8
UTJ
6
Yisrael Beiteinu
5
UAL
5
Hadash-Ta'al
4
Labor
0 (3.14)
Meretz
0 (2.94)
Balad
0 (1.18)
Habayit Hayehudi
Election Overdose podcast
Subscribe
0:00
-- : --