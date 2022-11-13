Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now
Top 10

Israel Election 2022

Election 2022

Election 2022
FULL RESULTS With all votes counted
Parties must achieve 3.25 percent of the vote to enter the Knesset

FULL RESULTS | With all votes counted

32
Likud
24
Yesh Atid
14
Religious Zionism
12
National Unity
11
Shas
8
UTJ
6
Yisrael Beiteinu
5
UAL
5
Hadash-Ta'al
4
Labor
0 (3.14)
Meretz
0 (2.94)
Balad
0 (1.18)
Habayit Hayehudi

More Headlines

ICYMI