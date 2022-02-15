Pegasus Scandal: Either Police Is Lying, or This the Biggest Flop in Israeli News History

There’s no way that the allegations of the purported use by the Israeli police of NSO spyware can end somewhere in between. They will conclude either with a bang or a whimper – as Israel’s Watergate or as the flop of the century.

There’s still a chance that the series of reports by Tomer Ganon in the Calcalist business daily – a saga of a Wild West of unauthorized police practices against high-profile Israeli civilians – will turn out to be true. But as of now, one must also allow for the opposite possibility – that Ganon and Calcalist have fallen victim to false allegations received from a problematic source.

Ganon is undoubtedly an honest journalist and his intentions were, and remain, simply to expose corruption. Nevertheless, there’s no way to square the circle when it comes to the disparities between the allegations in his reporting and the results of the examination into them so far by the police and the Israel Securities Authority.

Why 'Suspicion' and other remakes of Israeli tv shows lost the plot Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

When it comes to 24 phones that, according to a report by Ganon last week, were hacked by NSO’s Pegasus spyware – and two more that the police added to the probe at their own initiative – the police have already announced that they have found no phones hacked without a search warrant.

Someone here is not telling the truth, and there are only two possibilities. Either the authorities are lying or Ganon’s source has led him astray.

Given the public’s current low level of trust in the police, there are those who have honest doubts about the official probe, which they suspect will result in a cover-up. That’s understandable. But the prosecutors’ report to the Jerusalem District Court regarding the alleged use of spyware in connection with people involved in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial is not only based on information from the police.

If there is a cover-up, the Securities Authority is also a party to it. The authority denies Ganon’s reported allegations that it hacked into a phone belonging to Shlomo Filber, the former Communications Ministry director general who turned state’s evidence in one of three cases against Netanyahu. And the State Prosecutor’s Office would be a party to any purported cover-up too.

Despite the discomfort involved in poking around in the work of a colleague from a rival newspaper, and at the risk of appearing to lack collegiality in writing this – readers of this newspaper deserve to read the following.

The prosecutors have provided details about how the probe is being carried out. For its part, Calcalist has provided its readers with a shocking series of investigative reports that portray standards at the Israel Police that would be hard to believe exist even in the Nicaraguan police – but without any evidence to back the allegations.

When it comes to Netanyahu’s corruption trial, Ganon has claimed without any evidence that among those linked to the trial whose phones were hacked without warrants were Iris Elovitch, the wife of the former controlling shareholder of Bezeq telecommunications; former Bezeq CEO Stella Handler; former Communications Ministry director general Avi Berger; the former editor of the Walla news website, Aviram Elad; and former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua. According to Calcalist, the phone of Avner Netanyahu, the former prime minister’s son, was also hacked.

Open gallery view Avner Netanyahu, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

On Sunday, the State Prosecutor’s Office informed the court that, to rule out these allegations related to the Netanyahu corruption cases, the police examined 1,500 telephone numbers of those directly and indirectly involved in the cases and related cases and also examined the search warrants and digital police logs – and found no improprieties.

The government also informed the court that the Securities Authority has concluded that it did not make use of the spyware. (Ganon’s reporting accused it of involvement in hacking without a warrant of the phones of Filber, Handler and her deputy at the time, David Mizrahi).

The government then asked for three more days to fill out the picture – to conduct further inquiries, in part to confer with a team headed by Deputy Attorney General Amit Merari that has been going through NSO’s digital logs.

The Calcalist articles have made almost unimaginable claims. The warrantless hacking reached such proportions that, prior to a protest in which groups advocating on behalf of disabled people planned to block a road, a police general felt comfortable calling the police signal intelligence unit with a request. He asked that one of the protester’s phones be hacked without a warrant – not to head off a homicide but to prevent a traffic jam.

Open gallery view A protest on behalf of the rights of disabled people on a Tel Aviv road about a year ago. Credit: Hadas Parush

It was that easy. But where’s the evidence for all this? So far none has been presented.

Calcalist described a hacking free-for-all in which not only were at least dozens of police officers in on the secret – from the commissioner on down to the most junior cops in the signal intelligence unit – but also the securities authority, which has been accused of hacking into the phones of Filber and others.

As Calcalist knows, the Securities Authority is an agency where no significant case of corruption has ever been found. The authority’s approach to interrogation is so moderate when it comes to suspects’ rights that it doesn’t generally even seek an order extending their custody, despite concerns that they might obstruct the investigation. Filber slept at home in his bed every night between interrogation sessions.

Anyone who knows the Israel Securities Authority knows that the contention that it was an accomplice to illegal phone hacking is more or less akin to the claim that Knesset member Benny Begin, who has a high reputation for integrity, robbed a bank. Technically it can’t be ruled out, but with all due respect, anyone making such a claim should produce evidence.

And when it comes to the police commissioner at the time, Roni Alsheich, it’s worth considering how he was prominently fingered by Calcalist as responsible for the use of the spyware, even though it was his predecessor, Yohanan Danino, who acquired the spyware for the police.

Particularly surprising was a Calcalist cover page featuring a picture of Alsheich next to the current police chief, Kobi Shabtai, associated with a headline regarding telephone hacking and alleged attempted extortion of a demonstrator protesting against then-Prime Minister Netanyahu. At the time of the protest, Alsheich was no longer with the police. The agency was then headed by an acting commissioner, Motti Cohen, whose picture was not on the cover.

Open gallery view Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai Credit: Moti Milrod

An inconsistent claim

In recent weeks, it was explained in Calcalist that the total absence of documents, sourced quotes, text messages and recordings in the paper’s series of investigative reports stemmed from the need to protect Ganon’s sources. That’s a problematic claim.

If you examine any significant expose in recent years in Israel or abroad, you will see that there is no basis for the claim that an investigative report – let alone a whole series of reporting – can’t contain at least a hint of a document or testimony. The practice of reporting sources’ claims and presenting them as facts, even on the assumption that they’re backed by documentation in the newspaper’s possession, is problematic to say the least.

Calcalist’s contention regarding the protection of sources also hasn’t been consistent. At first, the paper said it was refraining from publishing the names of the victims of the hack due to concern that it would expose sources. The newspaper went as far as refusing to respond to a mayor who had in recent years been questioned by the police when the mayor asked if he was one of the mayors mentioned as having his phone hacked.

But last week, the paper suddenly published the list of names, including those of the mayors. And of course, that didn’t expose the paper’s sources. What did happen, however, was that it made it possible to examine the claims, and according to the government, they’re baseless.

Calcalist is still refusing to disclose the dates of the alleged hacks and is again invoking concern over disclosing sources. With all due respect, that’s a weak argument. How can disclosing such a date compromise the identity of a source?

The claims of an anonymous source are not “the truth” and slogans regarding “exposing the truth” are no substitute for the obligation of proof that applies to journalists too. Granted that if in another month, year or two years, it’s proven that the horrors that Ganon described indeed did happen, all of my criticism here would become marginal.

The important question was and remains whether the events occurred. As of now, there’s not a shred of evidence confirming that.